Dura Software Announces New CEO for Recently Acquired Publicações Online

The hyper-niche software buyer continues to expand its reach to new sectors while catalyzing company growth.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Dura Software, a specialized acquirer of hyper-niche software companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joel Rosenbaum as the new CEO of Publicações Online (POL). POL, a company recently acquired by Dura, is known for its electronic distribution software for law offices and corporate legal departments.

Joel brings to POL a wealth of experience from the legal, governmental, financial services, and digital strategy sectors. With a notable tenure at Banco Santander as Global Head of Digital Strategy and Corporate Development and substantial legal experience in New York City at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Proskauer Rose LLP - including international work in São Paulo at Levy & Salomão - Joel's expertise is perfectly aligned with POL's mission. In addition, Joel will lead Dura's expansion in the region as Dura's CEO for Brazil and Latin America and serve on Dura's group-wide senior management committee.

Joel Rosenbaum shared his enthusiasm about the new role, commenting, "I am thrilled to lead POL and build on its impressive legacy in the law tech space. With Dura's resources, we are poised to enhance our service offerings and expand our reach, continuing to provide unparalleled value to our clients."

Dura Software looks forward to Joel Rosenbaum steering POL and its border presence in Latin America to new heights. Joel commented, "Brazil and Latin America are increasingly important centers of global innovation, and we expect them to be a key part of Dura's strategy going forward."

About Dura Software

Dura Software acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of growing niche software businesses that provide mission-critical solutions to end customers. Unlike other investors, Dura seeks to hold onto and operate its companies for the foreseeable future. Dura is backed by founders and investors with deep experience in investing and operating companies across multiple industry verticals in various geographies.

About Publicações Online

Publicações Online is a pioneer in Brazil in providing electronic access to judicial summons, orders, and other litigation status updates, serving clients across Brazil in both state and federal courts. The company also offers Promad, a leading law firm practice management software. Recognized for its dedication to accuracy and continuous improvement in litigation management, the company has significantly contributed to the development and implementation of the electronic summons management system. It was also the first to offer services of capturing and managing case updates from the electronic court systems, leading innovation in the Brazilian legal sector.

* * *

This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to uncertainties, including, without limitation, Dura's future plans and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the views and assumptions of management regarding future events and performance as of the date of this press release and do not guarantee any future performance or course of action. Accordingly, readers should not rely on any forward-looking information or statements. All forward-looking statements in the preceding press release are qualified by this disclaimer.





Contact Information

Paul Salisbury

CEO

paul@dura.software





SOURCE: Dura Software

View the original press release on newswire.com.