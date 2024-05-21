Riddy Unleashes the Next Evolution in DIY Pest Control - Riddy Pest Pro and Riddy Pest Green

Riddy is revolutionizing the DIY pest control industry with budget-friendly, convenient solutions designed for modern households.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Today marks an exciting advancement in the home pest control industry as Riddy, leveraging over 40 years of expertise, announces the launch of two innovative DIY pest control solutions: Riddy Pest Pro and Riddy Pest Green. These pioneering products promise to revolutionize the way homeowners tackle disrupting pest infestations.

A New Era of Pest Control

Riddy's latest offerings are designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern homeowners. Whether it's a preference for professional-grade solutions at DIY prices or an environmentally friendly, plant-based option, Riddy has something for everyone.

Riddy Pest Pro stands out as a powerhouse in pest control, offering:

Professional-grade products at DIY-friendly pricing, ensuring homeowners no longer have to compromise on quality or cost.

The support of Riddy's experts, who are readily available to guide customers through any pest control challenge.

Bonus products included with every subscription, adding exceptional value.

A quarterly shipment schedule tailored to the specific pest control needs of the subscriber's location, ensuring timely and effective pest management throughout the year.

Riddy Pest Green, on the other hand, offers:

The most effective plant-based pest control solution on the market, appealing to eco-conscious consumers.

Access to green pest control experts, aiding customers in their quest for a safer, pest-free home environment.

Bonus products in every subscription, further supporting sustainable pest control efforts.

A customized application schedule, providing frequent shipments tailored to enhance the efficacy of plant-based formulas.

Over Four Decades of Excellence

Behind Riddy is a family legacy in the pest control industry. The roots of Riddy trace back to 1982 when a family's dedication to providing do-it-yourself pest control solutions birthed a retail store in Atlanta, Georgia, named Do-It-Yourself Pest Control. Spanning over four decades, our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has never wavered.

Today, Riddy encapsulates the culmination of years of experience with a forward-thinking approach, reflecting the evolving preferences and needs of consumers. We are excited to offer a simplified, yet effective, solution to pest control, taking the hassle and guesswork out of keeping your home pest-free.

Join the "Riddy Revolution" and experience the ultimate in convenience, safety, and effectiveness. Say goodbye to generic, one-size-fits-all pest control solutions and hello to a customized, subscription-based service that promises to keep your home protected year-round.

For more information about Riddy Pest Pro and Riddy Pest Green, visit our website, https://getriddy.com/, or contact our customer service team at (800) 341-5303. Start your journey to a pest-free home today.

About Riddy

Riddy leverages over 40 years of expertise in the pest control industry to provide homeowners with professionally curated, DIY pest control solutions. Born from a storied tradition of helping customers protect their homes, Riddy offers a contemporary approach tailored for today's savvy consumer. Our mission is to provide an easy, enjoyable experience.

Contact Information

Fletcher Cline

CEO

press@getriddy.com

(800) 341-5303

