John Galt Solutions and Resilinc Partner to Deliver Real-Time Disruption Data for Enhanced Supply Chain Risk Management

Atlas Planning Platform Unlocks Insights and Informed Decision-Making Through Resilinc's AI-Powered Supply Chain Monitoring

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / John Galt Solutions, a global leader in automating supply chain planning to empower businesses to make better decisions faster,?today revealed its partnership with Resilinc, the world's leading supply chain, mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company. This alliance delivers unparalleled visibility and understanding of supply chain risk by combining Resilinc's advanced data and monitoring capabilities with John Galt Solutions' AI-driven supply chain planning technology.





Supply chain disruptions are inevitable; however, businesses that leverage supply chain performance tools to sense, plan and act quickly will outperform the competition, delivering higher service levels while controlling costs. Integrating Resilinc's flagship early-warning system, EventWatchAI into John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform will deliver game-changing visibility with real-time alerts and monitoring for a wide range of disruptive events that can impact supply chain operations including logistics and financial risks, extreme weather, export restrictions, ESG and sustainability, and more.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Resilinc and offer organizations a more complete end-to-end view of their supply chains to effectively keep risk at bay," said Alex Pradhan, Global Product Strategy Leader at John Galt Solutions.?"Together, we equip Atlas Planning Platform customers with the latest in supply chain planning technology and AI to proactively detect and assess risk, collaborate to mitigate disruption, and gain actionable intelligence to ensure business continuity and success."

Resilinc's EventWatchAI platform scans more than 104 million news sources and sites for potential disruptions worldwide, to ensure real-time awareness of critical events that could have an impact on the supply chain. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform connects the end-to-end supply chain, empowering companies to make swift and informed decisions.

"The average supply chain experiences 300 disruptions per week. Being alerted in real-time about a labor violation, factory fire, or earthquake in a specific location gives organizations visibility into a potential disruption and time to determine how to mitigate it," said Resilinc Chief Revenue Officer, Fred Brown.

Through this partnership, businesses will be able to unlock critical insights and informed decision-making through advanced supply chain risk management across critical scenarios. For example, companies can assess vulnerabilities by identifying high-risk suppliers, geographies, or transportation lanes that could impact their end-to-end supply plan. Companies can also quickly respond to realized disruptions by understanding the event, its impact, and duration, allowing them to predict revenue change, identify affected parts, and determine supplier and categories most at risk. By leveraging these capabilities, businesses can proactively mitigate disruptions, minimize losses, and ensure business continuity.

"Combining our real-time monitoring capabilities with John Galt Solutions' leading supply chain planning software solution, organizations can enhance their resilience, optimize their supply chain operations, and drive greater value across their businesses," continued Fred Brown.

About John Galt Solutions??

More than ever, companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of complex global supply chain performance, seize new opportunities, reduce?costs,?and drive profitability. John Galt Solutions' Atlas Planning Platform is a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning software solution with advanced analytics and machine learning to automate planning, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility. A SaaS-based platform, Atlas transforms S&OP processes;?demand,?inventory,?and replenishment;?supply and inventory optimization;?manufacturing planning and scheduling;?financial budget and sales forecasting. We partner closely with companies such as MARS, Continental Tire, Milwaukee Tool, Deschutes Brewery, Netgear, and American Red Cross to empower planners to make better and faster decisions with greater confidence. To learn how John Galt Solutions can help you improve supply chain performance, visit? johngalt.com.?

About Resilinc

Resilinc is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. www.resilinc.com.

