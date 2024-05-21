Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce it is ready to begin fulfilling large-scale gallon-size configuration orders of its artesian spring water at its Marion, NC bottling plant. The Company has received multiple Co-pack pre-orders which will result in multiple monthly truckloads of gallon-sized bottles.

The production equipment capacity more than meets the quantity demands of current and future gallon-size purchase orders resulting in tremendous sales opportunities for the Company. Four one-gallon size bottles are included within each branded box to offer an expanded thirst-quenching solution and product selection for both home, office and on-the-go use.

Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "To meet the purchase order demand for gallon-size configurations of our water, we purchased two new Hess Machine Ozone Generators which use ozone to as a pre-treatment and anti-bacterial assurance procedure without stripping the spring water of any it's natural electrolytes or minerals. This process results in only pure oxygen molecules remaining thereby resulting in clear, clean, and smooth tasting artesian spring water. With the availability and installation of these two new units, our newly installed Gallon assembly line is now complete, and we will soon begin production to satisfy the needs of our Co-packing gallon-line orders."

Mr. Greene concludes, "Gallon sized bottles are in high demand and the installation of these ozone machines will ensure our new gallon-line products go out the door through eco-friendly and sustainable methods. We take pride in bottling artesian spring water right here in the USA. Because we are in a competitive beverage industry, reliability, durability, efficiency, and quality are paramount. Our focus is to streamline operations to meet consumer demand while maintaining product integrity and excellence at all times. This gallon-line production adds another element of premium product availability for our customers so more individuals can enjoy our sustainable artesian spring water which originates from an aquifer deep in the foothills of North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains."

*The gallon-line production encourages hydration and 75% of Americans are chronically dehydrated according to an October 22, 2022 article from the National Library of Medicine and water is the best thing to drink to stay hydrated according to the American Heart Association.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.









