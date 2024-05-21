Glendale Heights, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Becker Logistics, a leading figure in the supply chain and logistics industry, is preparing for a pivotal leadership transition on May 21st, coinciding with the company's 27th-anniversary celebration. The company's founder and current CEO, Jim Becker, will step into a new role as co-CEO, sharing leadership responsibilities with John Sabatino, the current COO, who will also become co-CEO. This dynamic collaboration is designed to leverage both leaders' strengths during this transitional period.





Jim Becker

Starting January 1, 2025, Sabatino will officially take over as the sole CEO, while Jim Becker will shift to Chairman of the Board. This strategic progression reflects the company's long-term vision for sustained growth and innovation in the logistics sector. Becker Logistics is confident that this carefully planned change will strengthen its leadership and foster a seamless continuation of the company's values and strategic direction, ensuring continued success and innovation in a rapidly evolving industry.

John Sabatino is the right person to take Becker Logistics to the next level because of his experience. During his past 10 years at Becker Logistics, John has taken charge on several of Becker Logistics key initiatives and helped bring the company to where they are today. He played a big part as COO in fostering excellence and innovation and encouraging operational excellence at Becker Logistics.

As a result, Becker Logistics benefits from increased continuity, growth, new ideas, and methods from the resources. To ensure a seamless transition, Jim Becker will work closely with John Sabatino to provide guidance, leadership, and direction. He will also head the board and define the strategic direction of the company.

"This is a huge day for me and Becker Logistics," said Jim Becker. "John's initiatives will undoubtedly continue to spur innovation and success in the supply chain and logistics." John Sabatino shared, "Our shift in responsibilities enables me to build on the foundation that Jim has provided for me. I'm excited to keep pushing logistics and supply chain with our elite team."

This move exemplifies another of Becker Logistics' long-term plans to drive further operational efficiencies, maintain leadership continuity, and foster innovation. By making this commitment, Becker Logistics will be able to maintain its reputation as the most reliable partner and supplier while still delivering results.

About Becker Logistics

Becker Logistics is a reputable business with its headquarters in Glendale Heights, Illinois that offers supply chain and logistics services. Since it was built in 1997, Becker Logistics has grown to become a credible provider of logistical solutions to corporations all over North America. Becker Logistics will stay ahead in the logistics industry by innovating, providing customers with high-quality service, and remaining environmentally responsible.

