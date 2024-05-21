New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Nostra AI, the inventor of the groundbreaking edge delivery engine that optimizes website performance for enterprise retailers and emerging startups, today announced that Joseph Higgins has joined the company as the new Vice President of Engineering. With over 12 years of experience in digital media and e-commerce, Higgins brings a proven track record of building scalable platforms for renowned brands like NYMag, The Verge, and Vox Media.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to our team," said Arthur Root, CEO of Nostra AI. "His deep understanding of the digital landscape, strategic vision, and hands-on experience in data engineering and e-commerce will be instrumental in accelerating our product roadmap, delivering even greater value to our clients, and solidifying our position as a leader in website experience optimization."

Prior to joining Nostra AI, Higgins served as the Chief Architect at Vox Media, overseeing the technical strategy for their brand portfolio, reaching 130 million people every month. Throughout his career, he has engineered headless and white-labeled publishing and e-commerce platforms, prioritizing speed, bespoke content, and brand identity.

"I am excited to join Nostra AI and lead the engineering team in developing innovative solutions that empower brands to achieve their full potential online," said Higgins. "Website performance is a critical factor in today's competitive landscape, and I look forward to working with this talented team to push the boundaries of what's possible with edge delivery technology."

Nostra AI's edge delivery engine enhances online experiences by optimizing website performance, ensuring faster load times, and improving overall user engagement. By partnering with fast-growing brands like Jolie, BRUNT, Glamnetic, Cozy Earth, and Mila, Nostra AI enables businesses of all sizes to drive conversions, increase revenue, and provide customers with an exceptional digital experience.

Nostra AI is a New York-based company specializing in website performance optimization through its proprietary edge delivery engine. Its mission is to empower brands to create lightning-fast, engaging online experiences that drive conversions and boost revenue. By combining cutting-edge technology with a data-driven approach, Nostra AI helps its clients unlock the full potential of their digital presence.

