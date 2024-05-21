Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 16:26
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Result of AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)

RESULT OF AGM

Centamin held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 21 May 2024, and announces that all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares and approximately 71% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES

FOR[1]

%

VOTES

AGAINST

%

VOTES

WITHHELD[2]

Ordinary Resolution 1

Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts

818,611,903

99.94

528,464

0.06

2,405,172

Ordinary Resolution 2

Declare a final dividend of 2.0 US cents (US$0.02) per ordinary share

821,153,511

99.99

50,992

0.01

341,036

Ordinary Resolution 3.1

Approval of the Directors' remuneration report

804,402,428

97.96

16,734,075

2.04

409,036

Ordinary Resolution 4.1

Re-election of James Rutherford

782,868,756

95.33

38,321,175

4.67

355,608

Ordinary Resolution 4.2

Re-election of Martin Horgan

819,697,323

99.88

1,016,608

0.12

831,608

Ordinary Resolution 4.3

Re-election of Ross Jerrard

817,742,220

99.64

2,975,086

0.36

828,233

Ordinary Resolution 4.4

Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre

819,402,530

99.78

1,788,794

0.22

356,033

Ordinary Resolution 4.5

Re-election of Marna Cloete

818,053,551

99.62

3,137,398

0.38

356,408

Ordinary Resolution 4.6

Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow

796,111,426

98.32

13,626,030

1.68

11,809,901

Ordinary Resolution 4.7

Re-election of Hendrik Faul

819,594,833

99.81

1,587,212

0.19

365,312

Ordinary Resolution 4.8

Re-election of Mark Bankes

806,194,684

98.17

14,996,265

1.83

356,408

Ordinary Resolution 4.9

Election of Hoda Mansour

819,391,835

99.78

1,798,414

0.22

357,108

Ordinary Resolution 4.10

Election of Iman Naguib

819,355,065

99.78

1,828,138

0.22

364,154

Ordinary Resolution 5.1

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)

810,240,349

98.48

12,500,068

1.52

485,061

Ordinary Resolution 5.2

Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration

822,402,008

99.95

425,548

0.05

397,922

Ordinary Resolution 6

Authority to allot relevant securities

803,024,403

97.79

18,132,205

2.21

390,749

Special Resolution 7.1

Disapplication of pre-emption rights

796,926,473

97.09

23,859,936

2.91

760,948

Special Resolution 7.2

Further disapplication of pre-emption rights

779,113,259

94.88

42,011,537

5.12

422,561

Special Resolution 8

Market purchase of ordinary shares

807,599,778

98.55

11,913,357

1.45

2,034,222

In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/shareholder-meetings/).

As announced on 21 March 2024, Dr Ibrahim Fawzy, Non-Executive Director, has retired from the Board as a Director effective from the close of the AGM today. The Board and management thank Dr Ibrahim Fawzy for the invaluable contribution during his tenure as a Board member.

FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc
Michael Stoner, Head of Corporate
investor@centaminplc.com

FTI Consulting
Ben Brewerton / Sara Powell / Nick Hennis
+442037271000
centamin@fticonsulting.com

_________________________________________________________________________________________________

-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180

[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.

[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
