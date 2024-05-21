Centamin PLC Announces Result of AGM

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Centamin plc ("Centamin" or "the Company")(LSE:CEY)(TSX:CEE)
RESULT OF AGM
Centamin held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") today, 21 May 2024, and announces that all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were put to the AGM on a poll and were passed with the requisite majority. The full results are detailed in the table below.
The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM was 1,161,082,695 ordinary shares and approximately 71% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.
VOTES
FOR[1]
%
VOTES
AGAINST
%
VOTES
WITHHELD[2]
Ordinary Resolution 1
Adopt the annual accounts, strategic and governance reports and auditor's report on the accounts
818,611,903
99.94
528,464
0.06
2,405,172
Ordinary Resolution 2
Declare a final dividend of 2.0 US cents (US$0.02) per ordinary share
821,153,511
99.99
50,992
0.01
341,036
Ordinary Resolution 3.1
Approval of the Directors' remuneration report
804,402,428
97.96
16,734,075
2.04
409,036
Ordinary Resolution 4.1
Re-election of James Rutherford
782,868,756
95.33
38,321,175
4.67
355,608
Ordinary Resolution 4.2
Re-election of Martin Horgan
819,697,323
99.88
1,016,608
0.12
831,608
Ordinary Resolution 4.3
Re-election of Ross Jerrard
817,742,220
99.64
2,975,086
0.36
828,233
Ordinary Resolution 4.4
Re-election of Dr Sally Eyre
819,402,530
99.78
1,788,794
0.22
356,033
Ordinary Resolution 4.5
Re-election of Marna Cloete
818,053,551
99.62
3,137,398
0.38
356,408
Ordinary Resolution 4.6
Re-election of Dr Catharine Farrow
796,111,426
98.32
13,626,030
1.68
11,809,901
Ordinary Resolution 4.7
Re-election of Hendrik Faul
819,594,833
99.81
1,587,212
0.19
365,312
Ordinary Resolution 4.8
Re-election of Mark Bankes
806,194,684
98.17
14,996,265
1.83
356,408
Ordinary Resolution 4.9
Election of Hoda Mansour
819,391,835
99.78
1,798,414
0.22
357,108
Ordinary Resolution 4.10
Election of Iman Naguib
819,355,065
99.78
1,828,138
0.22
364,154
Ordinary Resolution 5.1
Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (auditor)
810,240,349
98.48
12,500,068
1.52
485,061
Ordinary Resolution 5.2
Authorise the Directors to agree the auditor's remuneration
822,402,008
99.95
425,548
0.05
397,922
Ordinary Resolution 6
Authority to allot relevant securities
803,024,403
97.79
18,132,205
2.21
390,749
Special Resolution 7.1
Disapplication of pre-emption rights
796,926,473
97.09
23,859,936
2.91
760,948
Special Resolution 7.2
Further disapplication of pre-emption rights
779,113,259
94.88
42,011,537
5.12
422,561
Special Resolution 8
Market purchase of ordinary shares
807,599,778
98.55
11,913,357
1.45
2,034,222
In accordance with LR 9.6.2R, a copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website (https://www.centamin.com/investors/shares-dividends/shareholder-meetings/).
As announced on 21 March 2024, Dr Ibrahim Fawzy, Non-Executive Director, has retired from the Board as a Director effective from the close of the AGM today. The Board and management thank Dr Ibrahim Fawzy for the invaluable contribution during his tenure as a Board member.
FOR MORE INFORMATION please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:
Centamin plc
FTI Consulting
_________________________________________________________________________________________________
-END
LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84
Company No: 109180
[1] The "For" vote includes those giving the Chair of the AGM discretion.
[2] A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Centamin PLC
View the original press release on accesswire.com