Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14QAF | ISIN: US3802371076 | Ticker-Symbol: 38D
Tradegate
21.05.24
15:47 Uhr
127,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GODADDY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GODADDY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,00128,0017:00
127,00128,0016:06
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 16:26
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Life Is Better as an Entrepreneur and Survey Respondents Agree, According to GoDaddy Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / GoDaddy

Originally published by GoDaddy's Venture Forward Research Initiative

The big fact

Over half of microbusiness owners from the U.S. and U.K. agree that life is better as an entrepreneur, according to GoDaddy Venture Forward research. Research from academic institutions, including Baylor University and Louisiana State University highlight similar trends.

Life is Better as an Entrepreneur

In general, microbusiness owners from the U.S. and U.K. agree: Life is better as an entrepreneur

  • 63% Better
  • 31% No Different
  • 6% Worse

Top 3: What brings you the most joy when operating your business?

  1. I am employed full-time by my business
  • 33% U.S.
  • 31% U.K
  1. Connecting to customers
  • 20% U.S.
  • 18% U.K
  1. Making an impact in my community
  • 16% U.S.
  • 14% U.K

Source: GoDaddy Venture Forward U.S. & U.K. National Surveys. August 2023 (N-U.S. = 3,525 // N-U.K. = 2,651

Tanika "Nika" Nelson, Owner and Head Designer of Nika's Cupcake Bar is the perfect example of someone whose microbusiness helped improve her life. She started baking during a difficult time and viewed it as an opportunity to focus on something that creates beauty and happiness. She came to Empower by GoDaddy, GoDaddy's global social impact program to learn new digital skills, network and gain other tools to accelerate her business marketing efforts. For Nika, it is especially rewarding as an entrepreneur to take an idea, put it on paper, and do the work to make that idea come to life.

"Everyone tells you as a child that you can be whatever it is that you want to be, and you can do whatever you want to do," said Nika. "It's true and I am proof."

Generational and geographical differences

Though both U.S. and U.K. respondents agree that life is better as an entrepreneur, that sentiment differs by location and by age, skewing older and more positive in the U.S.

  • 68% of Generation Z respondents in the U.S. agree that life is better as an entrepreneur, compared to 50% of their counterparts in the U.K.
  • Baby boomers in the U.S. (75%) are even more satisfied with their entrepreneurial life than Gen Z, compared to 69% of baby boomers in the U.K.
  • Baby boomers in the U.S. tend to earn more than Gen Z, while in the U.K., Gen Z and baby boomers report making the same annual revenue.

Learn more about these trends, here.

Business size doesn't matter

Women are narrowing the gender gap with smaller businesses and less funds.

  • In the U.S., the most popular aspiration for women (40%) is to be a solopreneur and stay small.
  • For both the U.S. and U.K., women needed less capital to get started than men. In the U.S., 74% of women needed $5K or less, compared to 60% of men. In the U.K., 80% of women needed £5K or less, compared to 69% of men.

What brings joy

One thing U.S. and U.K. microbusiness owners agree on is what aspects of their businesses bring them joy, with the top three including:

  1. Creating their own source of income/supporting family.
  2. Connecting to customers.
  3. Making an impact in their community.

In addition to improving the quality of her own life, Nika is proud that her microbusiness is helping others. For those reasons, Nika is very encouraging to entrepreneurs eager to start a microbusiness.

"Do it, try it, even if you fail, live your life," Nika said.

The research

GoDaddy's Venture Forward research initiative analyzes more than 20 million online businesses with a digital presence (measured by a unique domain and an active website). Most of these businesses employ fewer than ten people, categorizing each as a microbusiness. While these microbusinesses may be small, their impact on economies is outsized even though they are often too informal or too new to show up in traditional government statistics.

Since 2018, Venture Forward surveyed more than 30,000 small business owners with a digital presence, making it the source for microbusiness data and insights.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.