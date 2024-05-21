Anzeige
O'KEY GROUP AGM 2024 Results

DJ O'KEY GROUP AGM 2024 Results 

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) 
O'KEY GROUP AGM 2024 Results 
21-May-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
O'KEY GROUP S.A. 
société anonyme 
Registered office: 25?, Boulevard Royal, 
L - 2449 LUXEMBOURG 
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533 
(the "Company") 
 
 
confirms that at its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders 
held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
 
all resolutions were adopted. 
 
Agenda of the General Meeting: 
 1. To receive the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year 
  ended December 31, 2023. 
 2. To receive the reports of the Board of Directors of the Company on the statutory and the consolidated 
  financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 
 3. To receive the reports of the approved statutory auditor of the Company on the statutory and the 
  consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2023. 
 4. To approve the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 
  2023. 
 5. To approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 
  2023. 
 6. To approve the results of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 
 7. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the accounting year ending 
  December 31, 2024 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 600'000 and to delegate to the board of directors of the 
  Company the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 
 8. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the period from January 01, 
  2025 to June 30, 2025 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 300'000 and to delegate to the board of directors of the 
  Company the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 
 9. To grant discharge to the directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 
10. To appoint MOORE Audit S.A. as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the 
  conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. 
11. To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved 
  statutory auditor of the Company. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US6708662019 
Category Code: AGM 
TIDM:     OKEY 
LEI Code:   213800133YYU23T4L791 
Sequence No.: 322920 
EQS News ID:  1907781 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907781&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

