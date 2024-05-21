DJ O'KEY GROUP AGM 2024 Results

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP AGM 2024 Results 21-May-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- O'KEY GROUP S.A. société anonyme Registered office: 25?, Boulevard Royal, L - 2449 LUXEMBOURG R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 80.533 (the "Company") confirms that at its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg all resolutions were adopted. Agenda of the General Meeting: 1. To receive the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2023. 2. To receive the reports of the Board of Directors of the Company on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 3. To receive the reports of the approved statutory auditor of the Company on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for financial year ended December 31, 2023. 4. To approve the statutory financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 5. To approve the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 6. To approve the results of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 7. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the accounting year ending December 31, 2024 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 600'000 and to delegate to the board of directors of the Company the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 8. To approve the compensation of the directors and officers of the Company for the period from January 01, 2025 to June 30, 2025 in an aggregate amount of up to USD 300'000 and to delegate to the board of directors of the Company the power to determine each director's and officers' compensation. 9. To grant discharge to the directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. 10. To appoint MOORE Audit S.A. as approved statutory auditor of the Company, to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting. 11. To authorize the Board of Directors of the Company to determine the remuneration of the approved statutory auditor of the Company. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US6708662019 Category Code: AGM TIDM: OKEY LEI Code: 213800133YYU23T4L791 Sequence No.: 322920 EQS News ID: 1907781 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

