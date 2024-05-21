Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024

WKN: A2AJ82 | ISIN: FI4000206750
Tradegate
21.05.24
15:10 Uhr
5,980 Euro
-0,070
-1,16 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.05.2024 | 16:36

Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Flagging Release, 21.5.2024 at 16:45

ESPOO, Finland, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation has received on May 21, 2024 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt and OP-Suomi) managed by OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has increased above five (5) percent on May 20, 2024. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was acquisition of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds (OP-Suomi Pienyhtiöt and OP-Suomi) managed by OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy subject to the notification:


% of shares and voting rights

Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

5.11 %

40,017,420

Position of previous notification

N/A



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights




Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares



ISIN-code



FI4000206750



Direct (SMA 9:5)

2,043,917

5.11 %

Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

0

0 %

A TOTAL

2,043,917

5.11 %


For further information, please contact:
Head of Communications & IR, Katariina Hietaranta, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux Corporation
Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in preowned cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 500,000 used cars, 68,257 of which were sold in 2023. Kamux's revenue in 2023 was EUR 1,002 million and its average number of employees was 885 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-securities-,c3985383

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-corporation-flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9-section-10-of-the-securities-markets-act-302151578.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
