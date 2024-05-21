Portland, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - OPAD Consulting, a prominent organization in the human resources and organizational development field, recently celebrated 40 years in business.





Since its founding in 1981, OPAD Consulting has been dedicated to helping organizations align their teams, boards, executives, and overall culture with their "Missions and Visions," enhancing their capacity to meet and exceed their goals. The team at OPAD Consulting provides customized solutions tailored to address unique organizational challenges, offering in-depth consultation services and the crafting of strategic plans to tackle these issues head-on.

CEO Harold Goldstein said, "We've been at this for forty years now, working side by side with organizations to help them build the kind of places where success isn't just possible, but it's part of the culture. This milestone is a reminder of our progress and impact towards our goals."

COO Lilo Alfaro also added that they plan to be even more committed to helping organizations flourish and succeed. She expressed, "We stay flexible and are continuously updating our strategies to align with the evolving needs of our clients."

OPAD professionals concern themselves with their client's productivity, growth, and performance improvement. They offer a personalized approach to clients. It represents their dedication to the unique needs of each; they tailor strategies that are specifically designed for each situation.

Founded in 1981, OPAD Consulting has established itself as a leader in the field of human resources and organizational development. The firm combines cutting-edge research with actionable strategies to assist a wide range of organizations in transforming challenges into opportunities for growth. With a focus on creating productive and positive workplace environments, OPAD Consulting is dedicated to enabling success for businesses and their employees alike.

