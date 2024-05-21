Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
21.05.24
08:05 Uhr
0,406 Euro
+0,014
+3,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4100,44817:06
Dow Jones News
21.05.2024 | 16:43
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Result of AGM

DJ Result of AGM 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Result of AGM 
21-May-2024 / 15:09 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                               Metro Bank Holdings PLC (LSE: MTRO LN) 
21 May 2024 
 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") 
 
Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
 
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 
Result of AGM 
21 May 2024: Metro Bank Holdings PLC (the "Company") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of shareholders held 
earlier today, Resolutions 1 to 17 (inclusive) were passed as Ordinary Resolutions. Resolution 20 was passed as a 
Special Resolution. The results of the poll voting on all resolutions are summarised below. 
As stated in the Company's AGM Notice and under Listing Rule 9.2.2E, a resolution to elect or re-elect an Independent 
Director must be passed by both a majority of the independent shareholders (excluding the Company's controlling 
shareholder) and a majority of all shareholders. In order to determine this, votes cast by the independent shareholders 
were counted separately in respect of the re-election of the Independent Directors and the results of that separate 
count are set out below. 
 
                           VOTES       VOTES       VOTES    % of  VOTES 
RESOLUTION                      FOR     %   AGAINST   %   TOTAL    ISC*** WITHHELD 
                                                   VOTED **** 
1       To receive the 2023 Annual Report and 528,487,572 99.92 413,758   0.08 528,901,330 78.62% 1,388,216 
       Accounts 
2       To approve the binding Directors'   529,109,540 99.85 805,150   0.15 529,914,690 78.77% 374,856 
       Remuneration Policy 
3       To approve the Directors' Remuneration 527,225,453 99.49 2,689,242  0.51 529,914,695 78.77% 374,851 
       Report 
       To authorise the Board to remove any 
4       maximum ratio between the variable and 529,090,885 99.85 805,393   0.15 529,896,278 78.77% 393,268 
       the fixed components of the total 
       remuneration of any relevant employee 
5       To approve amendments to the Deferred 529,194,165 99.87 691,589   0.13 529,885,754 78.77% 403,792 
       Variable Reward Plan 
6       To approve amendments to the Long Term 173,470,277 99.60 703,063   0.40 174,173,340 25.89% 356,116,206 
       Incentive Plan 
7       Re-election of Robert Sharpe      524,710,688 99.02 5,170,208  0.98 529,880,896 78.77% 408,650 
8       Re-election of Daniel Frumkin     529,240,498 99.85 795,218   0.15 530,035,716 78.79% 253,830 
9       Re-election of Catherine Brown     528,890,945 99.81 996,225   0.19 529,887,170 78.77% 402,376 
10      Re-election of Paul Thandi       528,834,169 99.80 1,047,015  0.20 529,881,184 78.77% 408,362 
11      Re-election of Michael Torpey     529,302,649 99.89 581,748   0.11 529,884,397 78.77% 405,149 
12      Re-election of Nicholas Winsor     529,274,016 99.89 606,886   0.11 529,880,902 78.77% 408,644 
13      Re-election of Dorita Gilinski     529,230,239 99.88 654,163   0.12 529,884,402 78.77% 405,144 
14      Re-Appoint Auditor           529,395,893 99.91 499,207   0.09 529,895,100 78.77% 394,446 
15      Authorise the Audit Committee to    529,384,484 99.91 502,867   0.09 529,887,351 78.77% 402,195 
       determine the Auditor's remuneration 
16      Authorise the political donations and 529,087,552 99.81 980,911   0.19 530,068,463 78.79% 221,083 
       expenditure 
17      Authority to allot shares       529,314,174 99.86 753,176   0.14 530,067,350 78.79% 222,196 
18*      Authority to disapply pre-emption   172,324,725 32.52 357,575,078 67.48 529,899,803 78.77% 389,743 
       rights 
19*      Additional authority to disapply    172,324,815 32.58 356,574,814 67.42 528,899,629 78.62% 1,389,917 
       pre-emption rights 
20**     Authorise reduced notice of general  528,338,268 99.70 1,580,086  0.30 529,918,354 78.77% 371,192 
       meeting other than an AGM

Votes cast by independent shareholders 

VOTES       VOTES      VOTES    % of ISC***  VOTES 
INDEPENDENT RESOLUTIONS             FOR     %   AGAINST  %  TOTAL    VOTED     WITHHELD 
                                                       **** 
       Re-election of Catherine Brown 
9                        173,167,031 99.43 996,225  0.57 174,163,256 54.94%    402,376 
       (Independent) 
       Re-election of Paul Thandi 
10                        173,110,255 99.40 1,047,015 0.60 174,157,270 54.94%    408,362 
       (Independent) 
       Re-election of Michael Torpey 
11                        173,578,735 99.67 581,748  0.33 174,160,483 54.94%    405,149 
       (Independent) 
12      Re-election of Nicholas Winsor   173,550,102 99.65 606,886  0.35 174,156,988 54.94%    408,644 
       (Independent)

* Proposed as a special resolution.

** Passed as a special resolution.

*** Issued Share Capital

**** Votes 'withheld' have not been included in the calculation of whether a resolution is carried. Percentages have been rounded to two decimal places.

Metro Bank will consult with those shareholders who voted against resolutions 18 and 19, to understand their specific concerns. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Company will publish a further statement detailing the outcome of its shareholder engagement in relation to these resolutions, including any actions taken as a result, within six months of the 2024 AGM.

The number of Ordinary Shares in issue on 21 May 2024 (excluding shares held in Treasury) was 672,731,971. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

A copy of the above results will shortly be available on the investor relations section of Metro Bank Holdings PLC's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2R, a copy of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the AGM have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available in due course for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/ #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Enquiries

Metro Bank Holdings PLC

Clare Gilligan

Company Secretary +44 (0) 2034028385

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:      MTRO 
LEI Code:    984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  322945 
EQS News ID:  1907979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1907979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 10:10 ET (14:10 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.