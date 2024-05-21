OceanaGold Corporation announces the successful completion of the initial public offering of its Philippine subsidiary, OceanaGold Philippines, for 20% of the outstanding common shares of OGPI on the Philippine Stock Exchange PSE, Tudor Gold announced that all employees are in place to prepare the camp and drill sites for the Company's upcoming 2024 exploration program at its Treaty Creek project in the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Sierra Madre Gold and Silver received a US$5 million non-revolving secured loan from First Majestic Silver. Company overview: Sierra Madre Gold & Silver ? https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/ ISIN: CA8263XP1041 , WKN: A3CM97 , TSXV: SM.V More videos about Sierra Madre Gold & Silver ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/sierra-madre-gold-silver/ OceanaGold Corp. ISIN: CA6752221037 , WKN: A0MVLD , FRA: RQQ.F , TSX: OGC.TO , Valor: 3102249 More videos about OceanaGold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/oceanagold-corp/ Tudor Gold Corp. ? https://tudor-gold.com/ ISIN: CA89901T1093 , WKN: A3D078 , FRA: H56.F , TSXV: TUD.V More videos about Tudor Gold Corp. ? https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/tudor-gold-corp/ Get our free Newsletter (English) ? https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) ? https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Copper Kupfer Silber Silver Development Production Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV