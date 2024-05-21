Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective 
of Europe-wide distribution 
21-May-2024 / 16:39 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Notification of Major Holdings 
1. Details of issuer 
 
 
 Name:              TUI AG 
 
 Street:             Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 
 
 Postal code:          30625 
 
 City:              Hannover 
                 Germany 
 
 Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 
 2. Reason for notification 
 
 
 X       Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights 
 
        Acquisition/disposal of instruments 
 
        Change of breakdown of voting rights 
 
        Other reason: 
 X       non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash 
        Settlement 
 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
 Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. 
 City of registered office, country: Paris, France 
 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 
 
 
 
 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 
 
 
 14 May 2024 
 6. Total positions 
 
 
            % of voting rights % of voting rights through   Total of 
            attached to shares        instruments  both in %    Total number of voting rights 
             (total of 7.a.)  (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)   (7.a. +       pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 
                                      7.b.) 
 
 New                0.92 %           4.20 %    5.12 %              507431033 
 
 Previous               0 %            0 %     0 %                  / 
 notification 
 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) 
 
 
 ISIN          Absolute            In % 
 
            Direct    Indirect     Direct    Indirect 
        (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) 
 
 DE000TUAG505     4695400       0     0.92 %     0.00 % 
 
 Total          4695400            0.92 % 
 b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument      Expiration or maturity  Exercise or conversion      Voting rights Voting rights in 
               date           period                absolute        % 
 
 Right to recall lent     N/A           N/A                  1177018      0.23 % 
 securities 
 
 Convertible bonds      30.08.2028        30.08.2028               2122179      0.42 % 
 
 Certificates         28.06.2024- 26.09.2025  28.06.2024- 26.09.2025         2925944      0.58 % 
 
 Listed Call Options     21.06.2024        Until 21.06.2024             12500     0.0025 % 
 
                            Total                 6237641      1.23 % 
 b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG 
 
 
 Type of instrument   Expiration or     Exercise or      Cash or physical    Voting rights Voting rights 
            maturity date     conversion period   settlement         absolute     in % 
 
 OTC Call Options on  03.01.2033      Until 03.01.2033   Cash             1822360    0.36 % 
 Basket 
 
 Contracts For     N/A          N/A          Cash              71354    0.01 % 
 Difference 
 
 OTC Call Options    21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             6229947    1.23 % 
                       21.06.2024-03.01.2033 
 
 OTC Call Options    21.06.2024 -     Until 21.06.2024 -  Cash              3289   0.0006 % 
            20.12.2024      20.12.2024 
 
 OTC Put Options    21.06.2024 -     Until 21.06.2024 -  Cash             570277    0.11 % 
            03.01.2033      03.01.2033 
 
 CLP Put Options    28.06.2024 -     Until 28.06.2024 -  Cash              28399    0.01 % 
            27.09.2024      27.09.2024 
 
 Listed Call Warrants  21.06.2024-      Until         Cash             3928138    0.78 % 
            03.01.2033      21.06.2024-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Call Warrants  03.01.2033      Until 03.01.2033   Cash             845747    0.17 % 
 on Basket 
 
 Listed Put Warrants  21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until         Cash             373714    0.07 % 
                       21.06.2024-03.01.2033 
 
 Listed Put Options   21.06.2024-      Until 21.06.2024-   Physical           1191400    0.23 % 
            20.12.2024      20.12.2024 
 
                                  Total            15064625    2.97 % 
 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 
 
 
        Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other 
        undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). 
 
 X       Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
        entity: 
 
 
 
 Name          % of voting rights (if at  % of voting rights through instruments   Total of both (if at 
                 least 3% or more)         (if at least 5% or more)     least 5% or more) 
 
 -SOCIETE GENERALE SA              %                     %             % 
 
 -SOCIETE GENERALE                %                     %             % 
 EFFEKTEN GmbH 
 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: 
 
 
 Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both 
 
              %             %       % 
 10. Other explanatory remarks: 
 
 
 
 Date 
 
 
 17 May 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      DE000TUAG505 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      TUI 
LEI Code:    529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  322946 
EQS News ID:  1908005 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908005&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 10:39 ET (14:39 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
