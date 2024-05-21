DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 21-May-2024 / 16:39 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason: X non-applying of trading book exemption according to sec. 36 para. 1 WpHG Delta adjusted on Warrant Cash Settlement 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Société Générale S.A. City of registered office, country: Paris, France 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 14 May 2024 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 0.92 % 4.20 % 5.12 % 507431033 Previous 0 % 0 % 0 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 4695400 0 0.92 % 0.00 % Total 4695400 0.92 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Right to recall lent N/A N/A 1177018 0.23 % securities Convertible bonds 30.08.2028 30.08.2028 2122179 0.42 % Certificates 28.06.2024- 26.09.2025 28.06.2024- 26.09.2025 2925944 0.58 % Listed Call Options 21.06.2024 Until 21.06.2024 12500 0.0025 % Total 6237641 1.23 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or Exercise or Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights maturity date conversion period settlement absolute in % OTC Call Options on 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 1822360 0.36 % Basket Contracts For N/A N/A Cash 71354 0.01 % Difference OTC Call Options 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until Cash 6229947 1.23 % 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 OTC Call Options 21.06.2024 - Until 21.06.2024 - Cash 3289 0.0006 % 20.12.2024 20.12.2024 OTC Put Options 21.06.2024 - Until 21.06.2024 - Cash 570277 0.11 % 03.01.2033 03.01.2033 CLP Put Options 28.06.2024 - Until 28.06.2024 - Cash 28399 0.01 % 27.09.2024 27.09.2024 Listed Call Warrants 21.06.2024- Until Cash 3928138 0.78 % 03.01.2033 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Listed Call Warrants 03.01.2033 Until 03.01.2033 Cash 845747 0.17 % on Basket Listed Put Warrants 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Until Cash 373714 0.07 % 21.06.2024-03.01.2033 Listed Put Options 21.06.2024- Until 21.06.2024- Physical 1191400 0.23 % 20.12.2024 20.12.2024 Total 15064625 2.97 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: Name % of voting rights (if at % of voting rights through instruments Total of both (if at least 3% or more) (if at least 5% or more) least 5% or more) -SOCIETE GENERALE SA % % % -SOCIETE GENERALE % % % EFFEKTEN GmbH 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG (only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG) Date of general meeting: Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting: Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % % 10. Other explanatory remarks: Date 17 May 2024

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: DE000TUAG505 Category Code: HOL TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 322946 EQS News ID: 1908005 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908005&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 10:39 ET (14:39 GMT)