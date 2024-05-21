Patriot Software, LLC: Patriot Software's Accounting Customers Can Get Paid Faster

Patriot Software, a trailblazing accounting and payroll software provider, has unveiled a game-changing feature for its accounting customers: ACH payments on invoices. By integrating with Stripe, businesses can gain access to lightning-fast two-day ACH settlement, outpacing the standard 4-5 business days. Best of all, Stripe's seamless integration is free for both Accounting Premium and Accounting Basic subscribers.

Patriot Software, a leading accounting and payroll software provider for American businesses, proudly announces the launch of its newest feature for accounting customers: ACH payments on invoices for customers who integrate with Stripe. With Stripe, customers can access two-day timing for ACH settlement, compared to 4-5 business days for standard ACH settlement.Stripe's integration is free through Patriot and is available for both Accounting Premium and Accounting Basic subscribers.

"Adding ACH payments on invoices is in response to feedback and the evolving needs of businesses. Studies show over half of businesses and consumers say they are likely to use faster payments more often in the future. At Patriot, we are committed to giving our customers the features they need to succeed." said Taylor Zorman, Product Manager at Patriot.

According to a survey by the Federal Reserve , over half of businesses (61%) indicated cash flow management was one of their biggest challenges. ACH payment transactions typically come with lower transaction fees than credit card payments, so businesses that offer an ACH payment method may increase their bottom line while improving cash flow.

This new feature allows clients of businesses a convenient and flexible way of paying through ACH payments directly on their invoices. Accounting customers can view the progress of the ACH transaction payments in their accounting software.

Those interested in exploring Patriot's Accounting Software can view a video demo, self-guided demo, or request a personal demo at www.patriotsoftware.com .

About Patriot Software:

Patriot Software offers cloud-based accounting , payroll , HR, and time and attendance solutions designed to help American businesses with up to 500 employees simplify their administrative tasks. Patriot Software is disrupting the accounting and payroll industry by eliminating complex processes and steep learning curves with its intuitive software. Patriot Software is dedicated to providing USA-based customer service and development, serving tens of thousands of businesses nationwide since 2002.

*****

Rachel Blakely-Gray

877-968-7147

Marketing@patriotsoftware.com

www.patriotsoftware.com

SOURCE: Patriot Software, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com