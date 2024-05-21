The Pitch Club: First of its Kind Headband Promoting Hair Health Sells Out in Just Over 60 Minutes

The new ARC headband features non-toxic materials, promotes hair health and rejuvenation, and empowers you to have your best hair day .

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Hair is an integral part of confidence for American women. According to a survey conducted by InStyle, over 80 percent of women surveyed said they feel the most confident when their hair looks great. Stubborn gray roots, brittle ends from harsh treatments, and hair loss lead many women to feel not only discouraged and frustrated in the quality and health of their hair, but also helpless in finding a functional product that protects their hair and looks good.

Thursday's successful pre-launch, which featured a collaboration with Aluram - a clean hair care brand - demonstrated that the ARC headband is finally here to offer a solution for the millions of women seeking hair confidence.

The only headband on the market that promotes hair health sold out in just over an hour after its pre-launch last Thursday.

The revolutionary headband, made by Wear-Arc, is the first hair product of its kind that combines functionality with aesthetics, sustainability with durability, and mitigates headband woes and hair insecurities.

Sabrina Storozuk, serial entrepreneur, founder of Wear-Arc, and advocate for women's health, explains the struggles she faced while trying to find a headband that supported her hair health, had a fit that was secure yet comfortable, and still met her high standards for sophistication. After facing hair health decline and high costs of constant treatments, Storozuk realized her struggle wasn't hers alone. Wear-Arc bridges the gap by offering a product that supports lasting hair health and rejuvenation while offering a stylish solution for everyday wear.

"Just as every woman is unique, so is every hair journey," says Storozuk, "To us, these stories are essential; they inspire our commitment to create solutions that address a wide spectrum of hair challenges. It's not just about hair, it's about empowering every woman to face her hair challenge with confidence, knowing the ARC headband is with her every step of the way."

Sabrina Storozuk , founder of Wear-Arc, women's health advocate, tech entrepreneur.

Hair insecurities that range from a bad hair day to postpartum hair loss or stress shedding leave women across the world looking for hair care solutions that can protect and rejuvenate their hair. 30 million women in the United States alone suffer from alopecia, a form of baldness where partial or complete absence of hair occurs in areas where hair normally grows. For women, alopecia generally appears around the temples and outer parts of the forehead, giving the effect of a receding hairline. The ARC headband, with full coverage and expandability, covers and protects the hairline affected by alopecia.

The ARC headband is not just a remedy for hair loss, it is also a tool to cover graying roots between hair treatments and a way to limit exposure to toxins. Hair coloring is a $1.82 billion industry maintained by women across the US who dye their hair not just as a form of expression, but as a way to cover graying hairs. In fact, over 50 percent of American women dye their hair.

The ARC headband is leading the movement for health positive hair accessories.

Hair treatments like hair dye, however, are both costly and time consuming to maintain. Consistent coloring also comes with harsh side effects such as hair loss, exposure to toxins, and hair damage, according to the National Institute of Health . The ARC headband offers a simple yet stylish solution that allows women to dye their hair less frequently by offering them a hair accessory that not only covers gray roots between dyes, but reverses hair damage by allowing roots to recover and heal.

"There is a reason that many doctors and practitioners recommend that women don't dye their hair during pregnancy," says Melissa Dean , a midwife and holistic health practitioner, "most hair dyes are filled with synthetic chemicals and other ingredients that not only damage your hair, but can impact hormones and toxin levels within the body."

In a study published in 2004 by the Environmental Working Group , cord blood from infants identified over 200 industrial pollutants and chemicals, "this underscores the need for mothers to be especially aware of their exposure during their child bearing years," explains Dean . "These pollutants linger in the mother's body and then are passed on to her developing infant when she conceives."

For anybody, pregnant or other, looking to limit exposures to toxins while also maintaining an elegant, healthy appearance, the ARC headband is the solution.

In addition to supporting hair health by limiting the need for consistent color treatments, the ARC headband itself promotes hair rejuvenation. Knit Resort , a women owned knitwear development company based in New York City, embraced the challenge to develop an eco-friendly, no-slip, perfect fit, headband that accentuates a woman's features while providing controlled concealment for areas of concern.

Featuring different colors and sizes, Wear-Arc offers the most versatile headband on the market.

"To set a new and higher standard for headbands we were forced to push through countless prototypes and manufacturers," explains Storozuk, "Manufacturer after manufacturer would tell us that they've produced millions of headbands...but after trying without success to produce the function and fit were were looking for...we would be forced to start from scratch."

Despite the constant setbacks, finding Knit Resort ended up being a saving grace for Wear-Arc, "From start to finish they were so different from every other manufacturer we had worked with," Storozuk recalls. "Their experience, problem-solving techniques and overall superior skill set finally made our vision into a reality and we are so grateful."

The headband is made with 67 percent organic cotton sourced from Italy and 33 percent premium nylon ( Sensil BioCare ), a sustainable nylon that helps fibers breakdown in a way that prevents waste and reduces toxic impact. The high tech design of the headband not only supports hair health and corrects damaged roots, but it is uniquely able to offer customized coverage for each user due to its expand-fit design.

"The power of your wardrobe is held in its functionality; to boost your confidence, to support you on your lifestyle and career goals, and to help you feel your best," explains fashion stylist Abby Young , "Not only is the ARC headband an easy to style accessory, it's also a functional beauty tool for people with a variety of hair care needs."

Functional, flattering, and made-for-all-occasions, the ARC headband offers unparalleled solutions for all hair insecurities.

Promoting functional confidence, the ARC headband is leading the hair health revolution. As Storozuk puts it, "We are redefining an accessory. This is not a frivolous or seasonal product, this is your daily ally, this is your companion, this is your wing-women helping you look and feel your best all-day, in seconds."

Wear-Arc is more than a brand; it's a community saying, 'ladies, this one is for us."

