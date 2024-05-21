Gamehost Inc.: Gamehost Announces Reopening of Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre

RED DEER, AB / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Gamehost Inc. ('Gamehost', the 'Company') (TSX:GH)

Gamehost reopened its Rivers Casino located in the downtown corridor of Fort McMurray following a two-day voluntary closure. A Mandatory evacuation notice had been issued for residential communities east of downtown due to an area wildfire. In support of employees affected by the evacuation notice, the Company voluntarily closed Rivers Casino on May 15, 2024 until the evacuation notice was lifted on Friday May 17, 2024.

While the fire is still burning, the area received significant rain and cooler temperatures are expected to continue through the week. Alberta Wildfire has downgraded the blaze to status "being held".

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit www.gamehost.ca. Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email info@gamehost.ca

SOURCE: Gamehost Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com