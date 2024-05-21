Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Winamp has announced that on 24 September 2024, the application's source code will be open to developers worldwide.

Winamp will open up its code for the player used on Windows, enabling the entire community to participate in its development. This is an invitation to global collaboration, where developers worldwide can contribute their expertise, ideas, and passion to help this iconic software evolve.

Winamp has become much more than just a music player. It embodies a unique digital culture, aesthetic, and user experience. With this initiative to open the source code, Winamp is taking the next step in its history, allowing its users to contribute directly to improving the product.

"This is a decision that will delight millions of users around the world. Our focus will be on new mobile players and other platforms. We will be releasing a new mobile player at the beginning of July. Still, we don't want to forget the tens of millions of users who use the software on Windows and will benefit from thousands of developers' experience and creativity. Winamp will remain the owner of the software and will decide on the innovations made in the official version," explains Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp.

Interested developers can now make themselves known at the following address: about.winamp.com/free-llama

NEXT MEETING

Announcement of 1st half 2024 sales figures July

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company.

Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music.

The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness.

Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before.

Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties.

Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses.

Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

