Academy Award®-nominated French animation studio Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) has greenlit its brand new adventure comedy Submarine Jim, following the signing of its first pre-sales for the series with European broadcasters France Télévisions (France) and Super RTL (Germany). Xilam Animation is now commencing production on the 52 x 11' 2D animation, which targets kids aged 6-9 years old and is set to be delivered by Q2 2026.

Submarine Jim, created by Frédéric Martin the acclaimed director behind Xilam's hit preschool series Oggy Oggy delves into the tale of a naive, young dolphin named Jim. Tasked with steering the world's first-ever submarine on wheels, Jim leads a motley crew of underwater friends on a whirlwind journey across land and sea.

Their water-filled tube has left the ocean to seek out the pristine waters of 'Fishland'Luckily, with no set route in sight, their journey promises to be a long and winding one. Along the way, as they embark on their mission and navigate plenty of twists, Jim will be teared down between his captain responsibilities and fun times with his best friends: Bianca, the daring orca and the ever-reliable ship steward, Cyril the anchovy. Together, they navigate the choppy waters of friendship and self-discovery.

Marc du Pontavice, Chairman and CEO at Xilam Animation said: "We're excited to be working with the highly talented Fred Martin once again he has a remarkable track record in crafting comedy for global audiences, and we all instantly loved his concept for Submarine Jim. It's a pure, laugh-out-loud funny series that builds on our long-standing experience in the comedy space, and we know it will appeal to kids and families all over the world. We're also thrilled to have the trust of our long-term partners France Télévisions and Super RTL and for them to be joining us on this new adventure which will bring unforgettable experiences and surprises galore for Jim and audiences alike"

About Xilam

A major player in animation, Xilam is an integrated studio founded in 1999 that creates, produces and distributes original programmes in more than 190 countries for both children and adult audiences. Xilam content is broadcast on television, and is also available on SVoD platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Universal+ and AVoD streaming platforms including YouTube and Facebook.

With its creativity and capacity for innovation recognised worldwide, its unique expertise in CGI, as well as editorial and commercial expertise at the cutting edge of its industry, Xilam is positioned as a key player of the market. Each year, Xilam builds real successes and capitalises on its powerful historical brands including Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chicky, as well as new properties such as Oggy Oggy for a preschool audience, Mr Magoo and Karate Sheep, and Academy Award® nominated adult feature film I Lost My Body. Xilam's expanding and strong catalogue now consists of over 2,800 episodes and three feature films.

Xilam employs more than 500 individuals, including 400 artists, across its studios in Paris, Angoulême in France and Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam. Xilam was ranked France's leading animation studio for the 2018-2022 period in a report by the French national centre for cinema and animation (CNC).

Xilam is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment C PEA SRD long Eligibility.

ISIN: FR0004034072, Symbol: XIL

For more information, visit www.xilam.com

