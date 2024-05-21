ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

21 May 2024

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, from 13 May 2024 to 19 May 2024, the following transactions concerning the Econocom Group share:

Date Negotiation method Transactions Quantities Average

price

(€) Minimum

price

(€) Maximum

price

(€) 13/05/2024 stock exchange Purchase 8,168 2.393 2.380 2.415 14/05/2024 stock exchange Purchase 11,058 2.383 2.355 2.400 15/05/2024 stock exchange Purchase 250,927 2.377 2.335 2.380 16/05/2024 stock exchange Purchase 522,942 2.335 2.335 2.355 17/05/2024 stock exchange Purchase 9,674 2.342 2.335 2.355 Total 802,769

On 20 May 2024, Econocom Group SE held 7,436,346 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 179,045,899 securities issued. amounting to 4.15% of the firm's securities.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom group, which was founded 50 years ago, is a pioneer in support for digital transformation of companies. Its solutions, which focus on developing and transforming the workplace, infrastructure, audiovisual technology and digital signage, cover the full range of responsibilities in expertise needed to carry out digital projects, from the design phase and guidance in choosing a solution to equipment roll-out and managed services. This includes equipment purchasing or leasing, equipment customisation and equipment-related services, as well as the refurbishing of products at the end of their lifespan. Econocom is present in 16 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. It is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes, and it made €2.681 billion in revenue in 2023.

