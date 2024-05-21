Capgemini SE: World Rugby and Capgemini announce the next cohort of 25 scholars to take part in the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme

Capgemini press contact:

Victoire Grux

Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55

Email: victoire.grux@capgemini.com (mailto:victoire.grux@capgemini.com) World Rugby press contact:

Emma Marshall

Tel.: +353 87 147 2606

E-mail: emma.marshall@worldrugby.org (mailto:Emma.marshall@worldrugby.org)

World Rugby and Capgemini announce the next cohort of 25 scholars to take part in the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme

Scholars will have access to personalised coaching and training sessions via Capgemini's internal University to help their professional development

The programme is creating a growing global network of female leaders and role models across the sport on the road to Women's Rugby World Cup 2025

Ninety-eight scholars have completed the programme since 2018





Dublin and Paris, May 21, 2024 - World Rugby and Capgemini are delighted to announce the 25 inspiring female leaders from around the world that will participate in the Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Programme in 2024 and 2025, driving visibility of female leaders from within the rugby family and helping to accelerate the development of the women and girls' game, on the road to Women's Rugby World Cup 2025, which Capgemini is supporting as a Worldwide Partner.

The 25 scholars on the programme will be granted access to the best learning programmes from the Capgemini University. They will also be paired with a mentor assigned by World Rugby as well as a Capgemini coach, and eligible to apply for an additional discretionary grant of up to £5,000 to help aid their development and learning.

Working closely in collaboration with its unions and regional associations, World Rugby shortlisted the next generation of female leaders within their global rugby pathways. Those nominated are already actively involved with their national union or regional association as a board member, member of staff or volunteer.

The 2024-2025 Capgemini Women in Rugby leadership scholarsare:

Ingrid Sibusisiwe Mangcu (South Africa) - General Manager, Human Resources

Nour Khaled (Tunisia) - Women's Rugby Supervisor

Menna Sedky (Egypt) - Women's Rugby Representative

Princess Alban Ugonwaezeh-Agugo (Nigeria) - Board Member and Chair of the Sponsorship and Marketing Committee

Ciera Arriola (Guam) - Board Member and Treasurer, Committee Member of Asia Rugby Audit and Risk Committee

Chiharu Nakamura (Japan) - Committee Member and General Manager for Nanairo Prism Fukuoka as well as current player for Japan national sevens team

Angelina Liu Huiyun (Singapore) - Board Member and Head of Women's Rugby Development Commission

Fouzeya Faridoon (UAE) - Chair of the Gender Balance Committee and Women's Committee

Marissa Lowe (England) - Inclusion and Diversity Officer

Jeanne Teillac (France) - Digital & Communication Deputy Director

Elena Vallejo López (Spain) - Vice President

Anete Skrastina (Latvia) - Secretary General

Nina Vistisen (Denmark) - Volunteer, Coordinator Women's Rugby Development and head coach of Denmark women's national team

Hatice Kübra Yilmaz (Turkey) - International Relations Specialist

Harriet Kate Tuara (Cook Islands) - Vice President, Women's Representative

Matilda K. Tigilai (Papua New Guinea) - Member of the Vetting Committee

Lailanie Burnes (Fiji) - Sponsorship and Hospitality Manager for the Fijian Drua Super Rugby Pacific team

Pauline-Jean Henrietta Luyten (New Zealand) - Co-Chair, New Zealand Rugby Pasifika Advisory Group

Fiona Brady (Australia) - Judiciary Officer, Rugby Australia

Jamie Burke (USA) - Board of Directors and Member of the Medical Committee, Eligibility Committee, International Athlete Council

Rhian Minty (Cayman Islands) - Vice President

Paola Rodríguez Escobedo (Mexico) - Senior and Youth Female Development Consultant

Danielle Phillips (Barbados) - Director of Women's Rugby and Council Representative of Women's Rugby

Ursula Alvarez Mandiola (Chile) - Development Officer

Ximena Choy Henriquez (Peru) - CEO





Due to the volume and high calibre of candidates, World Rugby will be exploring opportunities to provide all applicants with ongoing support and mentorship, continuing to build upon the existing network of outstanding women from within the game. More details will be announced later this year as part of the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 Global Impact Plan.

World Rugby Chief of Women's Rugby Sally Horrox said: "We are thrilled to announce our next cohort of inspirational female leaders in partnership with Capgemini. They will gain priceless learnings and experience through this world class programme, and will inspire many more girls and women from within their unions and regions."

"It's also vitally important that we continue to support all of the applicants for the scholarship programme, as we build an exciting network of emerging female talent. These women will become the next generation of leaders in rugby across the world. We look forward to announcing further details, as part of our Global Impact Plan."

"A huge thank you to our unions and regional associations that helped us to identify these individuals and to Capgemini, who share our vision and passion to increase opportunities for women at all levels of the game. We are already seeing our scholars make a real difference as they progress and take on new leadership roles in rugby. We have no doubt this new cohort will excel over the next 18 months and beyond, as we grow our leadership teams and build towards Women's RWC 2025."

Anne Lebel, Chief Human Resources Officer at Capgemini and Group Executive Board Member, said: "Capgemini has a strong track record of empowering women, whether they are part of Capgemini or former scholars of the Capgemini Women in Leadership Programme. We are honored this year to again have the opportunity to support a further 25 female leaders by offering them access to our learning programmes through our Capgemini University, including leadership coaching and training sessions as well as Connected Manager, a well-regarded Harvard Business Certified program."

Since its launch in 2018, the Women in Rugby Leadership Programme has already awarded 98 scholarships to the next generation of female leaders globally with the aim to support their personal and professional development, increasing the number of women in key positions within unions, and regional associations.

About World Rugby

Rugby is a vibrant, inclusive and successful global sport played by more than 8 million men, women and children across 132 nations within six regions, and supported by a rapidly growing fanbase of over 500 million.

As the game's global governing body, World Rugby exists to make the game better for everyone. It is an international federation, an events and media business, and a movement, driven by a strategic mission and passion to grow the global game.

With a clear mandate from its Council and Executive Board, World Rugby is capitalizing on a changing sport and entertainment environment to supercharge the growth of the sport by making it more accessible and relevant to a broader audience, particularly young people and women in major markets.

Through a transformation of its major event hosting model, including men's and women's Rugby World Cups and the HSBC SVNS, World Rugby has an unprecedented 10-year runway to advance the sport on the road to historic men's and women's Rugby World Cups in the USA in 2031 and 33.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment