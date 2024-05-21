NBA All-Star and Entrepreneur Russell Westbrook Joins Little Kitchen Academy as an Advisory Board Member and Investor to Help Bring Programs to Inner City Youth

Partnership between Westbrook's Why Not? Foundation and Little Kitchen Academy will provide increased access to culinary literacy

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Little Kitchen Academy , the leading Montessori-inspired cooking school, is thrilled to announce that NBA all-star and entrepreneur, Russell Westbrook has joined the company as both an investor and an advisory board member. In collaboration with his Why Not? Foundation, the exciting partnership marks a significant milestone for Little Kitchen Academy and supports our efforts to bring the world of children's culinary education, food literacy and practical life skills to more underserved communities.

A native of California, Russell Westbrook is a true role model both on and off the court. Westbrook made his NBA debut in 2008 and is a nine-time NBA All-Star player. He holds the record for the most NBA career regular season triple doubles and is the only player to average a triple-double over four different seasons.

Westbrook's contributions off the court are just as significant as his professional accomplishments. In 2012, Westbrook and his wife Nina founded the Why Not? Foundation to create pathways of empowerment for underserved children. Over the years, their team has partnered with many like-minded organizations and non-profits to amplify their reach in communities throughout Los Angeles and beyond. The Why Not? Foundation is committed to the perseverance of underserved communities by implementing structured educational opportunities, workforce development and accessible mental health resources.

As a member of the advisory board, Westbrook will work with the founders of Little Kitchen Academy to support them in their mission to empower children through culinary education while increasing access to the programs in underrepresented communities. Westbrook's commitment to community activism through his Why Not? Foundation will play a pivotal role in ensuring that Little Kitchen Academy continues to inspire and educate young minds around the globe.

"Our family loves Little Kitchen Academy. Nina and I take our kids there and have seen firsthand the impact their programs have had on them. It's because of this, that I want to help provide access to their incredible programs to kids who may not otherwise have access," said Westbrook. "I'm excited to join the advisory board and partner with their team. Their programs combine culinary education with practical life skills while fostering creativity, curiosity and independence setting them up for success in the kitchen and beyond."

"We are beyond thrilled to have Russell Westbrook join our Little Kitchen Academy family as both an investor and an advisory board member," said Brian Curin, CEO & Co-Founder of Little Kitchen Academy. "We are in awe of his inspiring dedication to empowering young people, along with his wife Nina. Together, our families will continue changing lives from scratch impacting thousands of kids by providing access to practical life skills and food literacy creating a more educated, independent, and healthier society."

Stay tuned for even more exciting announcements this Summer on how Russell Westbrook and Little Kitchen Academy will be impacting lives together.

About Little Kitchen Academy

For families seeking educationally enriching activities for their children ages 3-18, Little Kitchen Academy is the leading Montessori-inspired cooking academy providing a safe and empowering environment to learn practical life skills, confidence, independence, and healthy eating habits to last a lifetime. The concept was created with the vision of becoming the global leader in teaching practical life skills and food literacy to children in order to promote a more educated, independent and healthier society. True to its mission, LKA is empowering children to make independent choices, enabling them to change their lives, and those around them. Part of that mission includes empowering students to learn how they can make the world a better place through How Can I Help by Little Kitchen Academy, LKA's signature philanthropic program, supporting Crisis Text Line, The Global FoodBanking Network, Kids Help Phone, and One Tree Planted. In addition to charitable partnerships, LKA has forged strategic global brand partnerships with AeroGarden, BIRKENSTOCK, ChefWorks, ChopValue, Emeco, Iron Chef Cat Cora, Küssi, PRISE Inc., and Welcome Industries. Little Kitchen Academy's flagship venues are in Los Angeles, California, and Vancouver, B.C.

For a taste of Little Kitchen Academy, visit littlekitchenacademy.com

About the Why Not? Foundation

Founded in 2012, the Russell Westbrook Why Not? Foundation aims to create pathways of empowerment for the underserved population. The foundation is committed to the perseverance of underserved communities by implementing structured educational opportunities, workforce development and accessible mental health resources. With "Why Not?" being a personal ignition for Russell Westbrook, the foundation looks to instill this mindset in the youth while offering resources to set children and their communities up for continued success. For more information, please visit: https://whynotfoundation.org/ For all media inquiries, please contact Erica Upshur at pr@littlekitchenacademy.com SOURCE: Little Kitchen Academy

