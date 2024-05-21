Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Component Specialists Expand Operations Into Third Facility, Nitinol Innovation Center

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Continuing a 60-year family legacy of high-quality grinding craftsmanship, Medical Component Specialists (MCS) is excited to announce the company's newest growth milestone in New Boston, NH. Recently, MCS acquired an 18,000-square-foot facility in NH that is perfectly suited for manufacturing Nitinol products. The facility, acquired from a Nitinol research and development company, will enable MCS to expand its capabilities and increase the output of Nitinol products. It will support continuous in-line automated CNC Machining, including CNC Straightening, CNC Centerless Grinding, CNC fully automated AI Gun-drilling, CNC Honing, Robotic Gun-drilling, and Robotic EDM.

To support MCS's Nitinol manufacturing facility, the company has also partnered with two new Nitinol raw material suppliers. The new supply chain partners are ASTM F2063-certified, and all materials are tested by an independent U.S.-based laboratory to ensure adherence to ASTM standards. Through this partnership, MCS will receive 500 kg min of Nitinol per month during the first quarter of 2024, 1,000 kg per month during Q2, and 1,500 per month in Q4. This enhanced Nitinol supply chain will enable MCS to produce greater quantities of,

Nitinol Drills

Nitinol Core Wires

Nitinol Spinal Wires

Nitinol Staples

Nitinol Tubing

Nitinol Instruments

With the new Nitinol facility and expansions to MCS's Nitinol Innovation Center, we will be breaking ground and increasing the facility to 50,000 square feet by the end of 2024. In 2024, the company will receive two custom machines in the third quarter.

Company Statistics:

Year Founded: 2002

Number of Employees: 100+

Number of Facilities: 3

Certifications: 15O 13485

Main Products: Cannulated Drills, Nitinol Wires, Sharps & Mandrels

Medical Component Specialists is excited to see the growth that these developments will drive and the value they will deliver to medical OEM clients.

About Medical Component Specialists: MCS manufactures medical components like Ortho-Pins, Catheter Build Mandrels, Nitinol Step Mandrels, Guidewires, Cannulated Drills, and Nitinol Staples for Orthopedics, MIS, SportsMed, Cardiovascular and Interventional applications. MCS's master grinding capabilities ensure precision and unsurpassed quality, while its CNC machining enables high-volume production to suit customers' diverse needs. With full in-line production capabilities and ISO 13485 certification, MCS has quickly become a preferred supplier of precision medical components to Medical OEMs worldwide.

