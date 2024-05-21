Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 18:14
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Component Specialists Expand Operations Into Third Facility, Nitinol Innovation Center

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Continuing a 60-year family legacy of high-quality grinding craftsmanship, Medical Component Specialists (MCS) is excited to announce the company's newest growth milestone in New Boston, NH. Recently, MCS acquired an 18,000-square-foot facility in NH that is perfectly suited for manufacturing Nitinol products. The facility, acquired from a Nitinol research and development company, will enable MCS to expand its capabilities and increase the output of Nitinol products. It will support continuous in-line automated CNC Machining, including CNC Straightening, CNC Centerless Grinding, CNC fully automated AI Gun-drilling, CNC Honing, Robotic Gun-drilling, and Robotic EDM.

Medical Component Specialists - New Nitinol Facility

Medical Component Specialists - New Nitinol Facility

To support MCS's Nitinol manufacturing facility, the company has also partnered with two new Nitinol raw material suppliers. The new supply chain partners are ASTM F2063-certified, and all materials are tested by an independent U.S.-based laboratory to ensure adherence to ASTM standards. Through this partnership, MCS will receive 500 kg min of Nitinol per month during the first quarter of 2024, 1,000 kg per month during Q2, and 1,500 per month in Q4. This enhanced Nitinol supply chain will enable MCS to produce greater quantities of,

  • Nitinol Drills
  • Nitinol Core Wires
  • Nitinol Spinal Wires
  • Nitinol Staples
  • Nitinol Tubing
  • Nitinol Instruments

With the new Nitinol facility and expansions to MCS's Nitinol Innovation Center, we will be breaking ground and increasing the facility to 50,000 square feet by the end of 2024. In 2024, the company will receive two custom machines in the third quarter.

Company Statistics:

  • Year Founded: 2002
  • Number of Employees: 100+
  • Number of Facilities: 3
  • Certifications: 15O 13485
  • Main Products: Cannulated Drills, Nitinol Wires, Sharps & Mandrels

Medical Component Specialists is excited to see the growth that these developments will drive and the value they will deliver to medical OEM clients.

About Medical Component Specialists: MCS manufactures medical components like Ortho-Pins, Catheter Build Mandrels, Nitinol Step Mandrels, Guidewires, Cannulated Drills, and Nitinol Staples for Orthopedics, MIS, SportsMed, Cardiovascular and Interventional applications. MCS's master grinding capabilities ensure precision and unsurpassed quality, while its CNC machining enables high-volume production to suit customers' diverse needs. With full in-line production capabilities and ISO 13485 certification, MCS has quickly become a preferred supplier of precision medical components to Medical OEMs worldwide.

Contact Information

Grant Niewinski
Director of Business Development
gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com
312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Component Specialists

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.