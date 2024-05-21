Level 3 Audiovisual Employs Design-Build Model to Resolve Prevalent Issue in AV Industry RFPs

A partnership approach to projects speeds the bidding process, eliminates costly errors and change orders, speeds project delivery, and ensures quality.

MESA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Organizations seeking audiovisual systems typically start by issuing a request for proposals (RFP). However, these RFPs often lack preliminary designs, leading to inconsistent and incompatible project bids. Level 3 Audiovisual addresses this issue through comprehensive design-build partnerships, ensuring clarity, coherence, efficiency, and effectiveness, ultimately enhancing the quality of the delivered project.

Level 3 Audiovisual, a leading provider of AV solutions with three decades of experience in strategy, design, deployment, and support services, stands out as one of just four companies worldwide with AV9000 quality management compliance.

Having completed more than 2,000 projects in 22 countries for leading national and international clients in finance, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and other sectors, Level 3 Audiovisual is well-versed in handling a full spectrum of RFPs from optimal to problematic.

Commonly, when organizations want an AV project, they create an RFP with minimal details - often as simple as a "medium conference room" or "video wall," explained Jeff Bethke, Chief Business Officer at Level 3 Audiovisual. Closed RFPs prevent engineers from asking questions and gathering the information needed to provide a proposal that meets the client's needs, resulting in inefficiencies and wasting time and resources.

"In our experience, issuing an RFP without a comprehensive design in place is like setting sail without a map. It doesn't just delay the journey - it jeopardizes the entire voyage," Bethke said.

"At our company, we believe in doing it right the first time," he added. "That's why we advocate for the Integrated Project Delivery method, where design and build come together seamlessly, ensuring efficiency and value from start to finish."

Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) integrates people, business structures, and practices into a collaborative process that leverages the talent and insights of all participants. This approach reduces waste and optimizes efficiency through all phases of the project.

A survey published in a research journal reported that more than two-thirds of project managers, engineers, and other experts said IPD-managed projects had shorter schedules (67%) and better quality (67%). Additionally, most respondents noted reduced project costs (63%) and higher productivity (59%).

"Early involvement, focusing on quality, and fostering the free flow of information and ideas are key factors that contribute to adding value to IPD more than any other delivery method," the authors noted.

The study's findings align with Level 3 Audiovisual's experience: The design-build partnership of the IPD method not only benefits companies by bringing projects in faster and on budget but also sets a new standard for the AV industry. This makes it crucial for stakeholders seeking to optimize their AV technology implementations efficiently and effectively.

"True efficiency in AV integration isn't about cutting corners; it's about smart planning and execution," remarked Bethke. "That's what our design-build approach offers - solutions that are not only innovative but also tailored to each client's unique requirements."

Level 3 Audiovisual's approach is centered on each customer's specific needs. Design and implementation are customized to the individual space and project from small-office solutions to network operations centers and to the client's programmatic needs across various sectors from education to medicine to public safety. Level 3 Audiovisual bases its decisions solely on the client, without being influenced by financial relationships with favored technology vendors.

This commitment to trust extends to ensuring actual cost efficiency in project delivery. "At the core, it's all about trust. We operate with our customers' best interests in mind, guiding them through a detailed discovery process to identify the ideal vendor partner for the project and the customer. Considering these systems will serve our customers for years to come, it's paramount that the chosen vendor can provide ongoing support for the products," emphasized Bethke.

The IPD approach also delivers savings through streamlining. Level 3 Audiovisual's pre-designed approach minimizes back-and-forth communication during the bidding process, allowing the project work to start sooner. Integration of design and implementation also pays dividends by eliminating disjointed workflows and enhancing project coherence.

"The cost of change orders can often surpass the initial estimates when projects commence without a robust design. Engaging a design professional from the outset not only helps us save our clients money but also ensures the delivery of a system that genuinely aligns with their needs," Bethke explained. "I find it hard to believe that it's more efficient and cost-effective to essentially bring on a new vendor to redo all the shop drawings and catch up on the project. Once our designs are finalized, they are typically of construction quality, readying us for the deployment process."

Level 3 Audiovisual is a recognized expert in designing and constructing AV systems, with the rare AV9000 certification serving as a testament to the company's commitment to quality in every aspect of a project. AV9000 requires the organization to utilize checklists and meet key performance metrics throughout the project. This ensures that Level 3 Audiovisual delivers an auditable standard of its commitment to transparency and ethical practices, guaranteeing that all decisions are made in the client's best interest.

The company's dedication to Integrated Project Delivery aligns perfectly with the AV9000 certification's assurance of quality, reliability, and professionalism in AV integration.

"We've witnessed too many projects falter due to inadequate upfront design. Our approach ensures that every detail is meticulously planned, and every contingency is considered, setting the stage for flawless execution," emphasized Bethke.

For more information, please visit https://level3av.com/av-design-build-model.

About Level 3 Audiovisual

Level 3 Audiovisual is globally recognized as a leader in AV services, dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations to reach their full potential. This dedication is exemplified by its status as one of only four AV9000 Quality Management Compliant system-certified companies worldwide. Its extensive portfolio includes a wide range of services from strategy, design, and deployment to ongoing support of audiovisual systems. Moreover, it provides AV-as-a-Service (AVaaS), offering customers the option to subscribe to meeting spaces or classrooms, alleviating concerns regarding maintenance, upgrades, and support.

