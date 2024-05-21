Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
6,4506,50018:08
21.05.2024 | 18:18
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 21

21 May 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 100,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 553.140p. The highest price paid per share was 555.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 551.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0126% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,061,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 794,455,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

149

552.600

16:13:10

326

552.600

16:13:10

195

552.200

16:12:44

1210

552.200

16:11:10

1258

552.000

16:09:05

433

552.000

16:07:36

56

552.200

16:06:00

749

552.200

16:06:00

34

552.200

16:06:00

632

552.200

16:06:00

495

552.200

16:06:00

251

552.200

16:06:00

1416

552.200

16:05:40

1315

552.000

15:56:55

144

551.800

15:56:13

500

551.800

15:56:13

524

551.800

15:56:13

509

551.800

15:54:01

733

551.800

15:54:01

1211

552.000

15:50:49

1214

552.400

15:49:05

805

552.600

15:48:50

1172

552.400

15:47:11

1252

552.400

15:44:04

1218

552.200

15:39:57

84

552.200

15:39:57

1095

552.200

15:38:04

1200

552.400

15:35:42

1223

552.400

15:30:13

114

552.400

15:27:58

1003

552.400

15:27:58

1224

552.200

15:22:52

1402

552.400

15:21:35

1292

552.000

15:11:21

1171

552.200

15:10:44

311

552.000

15:06:12

985

552.000

15:06:12

402

552.200

15:06:12

762

552.200

15:06:12

1218

551.400

14:59:26

1261

551.400

14:53:19

1394

551.200

14:51:12

750

551.400

14:50:41

217

551.400

14:50:41

343

551.000

14:44:16

899

551.000

14:44:16

1077

551.600

14:42:49

68

551.600

14:42:49

1126

552.600

14:37:59

1260

552.800

14:36:21

1116

553.200

14:36:19

626

552.600

14:31:55

521

552.600

14:31:55

1150

553.200

14:29:20

1310

554.200

14:29:01

36

554.200

14:29:01

815

554.400

14:28:24

5

554.400

14:28:24

1

554.400

14:28:24

7

554.400

14:28:24

2

554.400

14:28:24

1163

554.400

14:22:00

1184

554.400

14:19:39

1150

554.400

14:13:30

1097

554.600

14:07:16

63

554.600

14:07:16

218

554.400

14:00:02

1130

554.400

14:00:02

1222

554.400

14:00:02

295

554.600

13:57:40

234

554.600

13:57:40

597

554.600

13:57:40

369

554.200

13:38:12

307

554.200

13:38:12

435

554.200

13:38:12

1279

554.800

13:31:31

394

554.800

13:31:31

791

554.800

13:31:31

645

554.600

13:20:29

567

554.600

13:20:29

1128

554.800

13:10:07

705

555.200

12:57:17

23

555.200

12:57:17

266

555.200

12:56:46

356

555.200

12:56:42

572

555.200

12:38:29

562

555.200

12:38:29

1100

554.600

12:18:34

193

554.600

12:18:34

783

554.400

12:14:30

353

554.400

12:14:30

74

554.600

12:13:42

111

554.600

12:13:42

483

554.200

12:05:43

680

553.600

12:00:27

146

553.600

12:00:27

444

553.600

12:00:27

331

553.600

11:47:04

769

553.600

11:47:04

366

553.600

11:39:42

311

553.600

11:39:42

1236

553.800

11:29:07

1308

554.000

11:18:07

1151

554.200

11:07:32

1375

554.000

11:04:40

984

552.600

10:59:56

206

552.600

10:59:56

58

553.400

10:56:49

1131

553.400

10:56:49

1226

553.200

10:42:23

179

553.000

10:32:50

1128

553.000

10:32:50

1139

552.800

10:18:04

1175

553.000

10:15:03

1348

552.400

09:50:26

1334

553.200

09:44:20

1100

553.800

09:32:38

1028

554.200

09:26:53

67

554.200

09:26:53

158

554.600

09:26:53

1070

554.600

09:26:53

142

553.800

09:19:28

1131

553.800

09:05:04

1248

553.600

09:00:18

50

553.400

09:00:03

1036

553.400

09:00:03

417

553.000

08:55:55

680

553.000

08:55:55

294

553.000

08:54:20

980

553.000

08:54:20

1069

552.800

08:46:43

196

552.800

08:46:43

1335

553.800

08:31:49

1237

554.000

08:29:00

77

554.000

08:29:00

1324

553.600

08:18:05

1119

552.600

08:09:39

635

554.000

08:05:12

462

554.000

08:05:12


© 2024 PR Newswire
