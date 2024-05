AUSTRIACARD has acquired a UK-based specialist in data analytics for €1.6m. This should bolster the group's digital transformation technologies (DTT) practice and provide a route for LSTech to commercialise its technology. As LSTech is focused on similar verticals as AUSTRIACARD's DTT business, the deal provides the potential for cross-selling as well as the enhancement of existing AUSTRIACARD solutions.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...