The Annual General Meeting held on May 21, 2024 at 3.30 pm approved the dividend proposal of the Board of Directors published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce on April 25, 2024.

Moreover, the dividend consists of a cash payment of a gross amount of CHF 6.00 («cash dividend») per bearer share of CFT with a nominal value of CHF 2.50 («bearer share(s)).

The taxable gross amount for the cash dividend is CHF 6.00 for every bearer share held.

The total amount of the dividend is CHF 46,275,012 and the available retained earnings carried forward is CHF 90,100,093 subject to the amount of treasury shares held at the dividend detachment date (on 23 May 2024).

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,400 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

