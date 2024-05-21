Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
WKN: A0B87V | ISIN: US79466L3024
21.05.24
18:44 Uhr
263,70 Euro
-0,40
-0,15 %
ACCESSWIRE
21.05.2024 | 19:03
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALiNTRY360 Launches New Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit Service to Enhance Client Demand and Lead Generation

WINTER PARK, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / VALiNTRY360, a leading provider of Salesforce consulting services, is excited to announce the launch of its new Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit service for Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (formerly Pardot) clients. This innovative service is designed to help clients maximize their marketing efforts and increase demand and lead generation without the need for additional software investments.

In today's competitive market, businesses need to make the most of their existing tools and resources. The Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit service by VALiNTRY360 provides a comprehensive review of clients' current Salesforce Marketing Cloud or Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (Pardot) setup, identifying areas for improvement and optimization. By leveraging this service, clients can unlock the full potential of their marketing campaigns and achieve better results with their existing software.

"Our goal with the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit service is to empower our clients to achieve greater success with the tools they already have," said Daryl Dixon, CEO of VALiNTRY360. "We understand the challenges businesses face in today's market, and our audit service is designed to help them increase demand and generate more leads without the need for additional software investments."

The Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit service includes:

  • A thorough review of the current Salesforce Marketing Cloud or Salesforce Marketing Cloud Account Engagement (Pardot) setup
  • Identification of areas for improvement and optimization
  • Recommendations for best practices and strategies to enhance marketing efforts
  • A detailed report outlining findings and actionable steps for improvement

With VALiNTRY360's Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit service, clients can expect to see increased efficiency, improved campaign performance, and a higher return on investment. This service is ideal for businesses looking to maximize their existing resources and achieve their marketing goals more effectively.

For more information about the Salesforce Marketing Cloud Audit service or to schedule an audit, please visit https://go.valintry360.com/mc-audit.

About VALiNTRY360

VALiNTRY360 is a trusted Salesforce consulting partner specializing in helping businesses leverage Salesforce solutions to drive growth and success. With a team of experienced Salesforce professionals, VALiNTRY360 offers a range of services, including consulting, implementation, and optimization, to help clients achieve their business objectives.

Contact Information

Jeff Goree
VP of Sales
info@valintry360.com
1-800-360-1407

SOURCE: VALiNTRY360

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
