DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 21-May-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 21 May 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 21 May 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 144,121 Highest price paid per share: 80.40p Lowest price paid per share: 77.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 79.3133p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,684,037 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,684,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 79.3133p 144,121

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 14 80.40 09:21:40 00070011093TRLO0 XLON 98 80.40 09:21:40 00070011092TRLO0 XLON 15 80.40 09:21:40 00070011094TRLO0 XLON 6568 80.40 09:21:40 00070011095TRLO0 XLON 864 78.80 09:32:42 00070011581TRLO0 XLON 5714 78.80 09:32:42 00070011582TRLO0 XLON 7238 78.80 09:32:42 00070011583TRLO0 XLON 6379 78.40 09:38:46 00070011943TRLO0 XLON 98 78.40 10:17:46 00070013348TRLO0 XLON 6090 78.40 10:25:51 00070013565TRLO0 XLON 6652 78.40 10:25:51 00070013566TRLO0 XLON 10948 78.20 10:25:51 00070013567TRLO0 XLON 6863 78.00 10:34:02 00070013847TRLO0 XLON 98 77.80 10:54:51 00070014456TRLO0 XLON 2721 79.40 12:38:14 00070016540TRLO0 XLON 1690 79.40 12:38:14 00070016541TRLO0 XLON 9 79.40 12:38:14 00070016542TRLO0 XLON 83 79.40 12:38:14 00070016543TRLO0 XLON 110 79.40 12:38:14 00070016544TRLO0 XLON 4341 79.40 12:38:14 00070016545TRLO0 XLON 23 79.80 12:46:46 00070016681TRLO0 XLON 7 79.80 12:46:46 00070016682TRLO0 XLON 2014 79.80 12:46:46 00070016683TRLO0 XLON 2129 79.80 13:06:38 00070017158TRLO0 XLON 8793 79.80 13:06:38 00070017159TRLO0 XLON 161 79.80 13:06:38 00070017160TRLO0 XLON 6536 79.80 13:23:48 00070017500TRLO0 XLON 2224 79.60 13:27:48 00070017622TRLO0 XLON 4339 79.60 13:27:48 00070017623TRLO0 XLON 7292 79.20 14:08:44 00070018808TRLO0 XLON 247 79.00 14:55:59 00070020784TRLO0 XLON 390 79.00 14:56:00 00070020786TRLO0 XLON 4 79.40 14:57:55 00070020923TRLO0 XLON 285 79.40 14:57:55 00070020924TRLO0 XLON 123 79.40 14:57:55 00070020926TRLO0 XLON 339 79.40 14:57:55 00070020927TRLO0 XLON 12 79.40 14:59:55 00070021076TRLO0 XLON 100 79.40 15:00:04 00070021103TRLO0 XLON 2105 79.40 15:00:04 00070021104TRLO0 XLON 202 79.40 15:15:20 00070022183TRLO0 XLON 890 79.60 16:14:30 00070026031TRLO0 XLON 11 79.60 16:14:51 00070026046TRLO0 XLON 22708 80.00 16:22:51 00070026628TRLO0 XLON 1043 80.00 16:22:51 00070026629TRLO0 XLON 15551 80.00 16:22:52 00070026630TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 322948 EQS News ID: 1908067 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)