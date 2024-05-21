Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
21.05.24
15:29 Uhr
0,895 Euro
-0,020
-2,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8951,10019:16
Dow Jones News
21.05.2024 | 19:07
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
21-May-2024 / 17:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
21 May 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               21 May 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      144,121 
Highest price paid per share:         80.40p 
Lowest price paid per share:          77.80p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 79.3133p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 353,684,037 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (353,684,037) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      79.3133p                    144,121

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
14                80.40       09:21:40          00070011093TRLO0      XLON 
98                80.40       09:21:40          00070011092TRLO0      XLON 
15                80.40       09:21:40          00070011094TRLO0      XLON 
6568               80.40       09:21:40          00070011095TRLO0      XLON 
864                78.80       09:32:42          00070011581TRLO0      XLON 
5714               78.80       09:32:42          00070011582TRLO0      XLON 
7238               78.80       09:32:42          00070011583TRLO0      XLON 
6379               78.40       09:38:46          00070011943TRLO0      XLON 
98                78.40       10:17:46          00070013348TRLO0      XLON 
6090               78.40       10:25:51          00070013565TRLO0      XLON 
6652               78.40       10:25:51          00070013566TRLO0      XLON 
10948               78.20       10:25:51          00070013567TRLO0      XLON 
6863               78.00       10:34:02          00070013847TRLO0      XLON 
98                77.80       10:54:51          00070014456TRLO0      XLON 
2721               79.40       12:38:14          00070016540TRLO0      XLON 
1690               79.40       12:38:14          00070016541TRLO0      XLON 
9                 79.40       12:38:14          00070016542TRLO0      XLON 
83                79.40       12:38:14          00070016543TRLO0      XLON 
110                79.40       12:38:14          00070016544TRLO0      XLON 
4341               79.40       12:38:14          00070016545TRLO0      XLON 
23                79.80       12:46:46          00070016681TRLO0      XLON 
7                 79.80       12:46:46          00070016682TRLO0      XLON 
2014               79.80       12:46:46          00070016683TRLO0      XLON 
2129               79.80       13:06:38          00070017158TRLO0      XLON 
8793               79.80       13:06:38          00070017159TRLO0      XLON 
161                79.80       13:06:38          00070017160TRLO0      XLON 
6536               79.80       13:23:48          00070017500TRLO0      XLON 
2224               79.60       13:27:48          00070017622TRLO0      XLON 
4339               79.60       13:27:48          00070017623TRLO0      XLON 
7292               79.20       14:08:44          00070018808TRLO0      XLON 
247                79.00       14:55:59          00070020784TRLO0      XLON 
390                79.00       14:56:00          00070020786TRLO0      XLON 
4                 79.40       14:57:55          00070020923TRLO0      XLON 
285                79.40       14:57:55          00070020924TRLO0      XLON 
123                79.40       14:57:55          00070020926TRLO0      XLON 
339                79.40       14:57:55          00070020927TRLO0      XLON 
12                79.40       14:59:55          00070021076TRLO0      XLON 
100                79.40       15:00:04          00070021103TRLO0      XLON 
2105               79.40       15:00:04          00070021104TRLO0      XLON 
202                79.40       15:15:20          00070022183TRLO0      XLON 
890                79.60       16:14:30          00070026031TRLO0      XLON 
11                79.60       16:14:51          00070026046TRLO0      XLON 
22708               80.00       16:22:51          00070026628TRLO0      XLON 
1043               80.00       16:22:51          00070026629TRLO0      XLON 
15551               80.00       16:22:52          00070026630TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  322948 
EQS News ID:  1908067 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1908067&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2024 12:34 ET (16:34 GMT)

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.