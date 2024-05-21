Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, announces the listing of Anemoi (AMK) on May 21, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the AMK/USDT trading pair, which is now live.





AMK Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/209961_8c92811bc488bb4d_001full.jpg

Anemoi (AMK) empowers its AMK token holders by distributing dividends proportionally to their ownership stake, directly from the real profits earned through the firm's investment activities, ensuring transparent and equitable profit sharing.

Introducing Anemoi: Tokenized Profit Sharing from Direct Investment Returns

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Anemoi (AMK), standing at the forefront of redefining investment through its unique approach of using blockchain technology for profit distribution. As a pioneer in the Security Token Offering (STO) market, Anemoi seeks to connect cutting-edge technology startups with investors, facilitating growth and providing a robust platform for transparent and innovative investment opportunities. By leveraging blockchain technology, Anemoi ensures real-time management and transparency, which is crucial in building a sustainable investment ecosystem that is accessible globally.

Anemoi offers a suite of services aimed at enhancing investment efficiency and security. These include Digital Asset Management, which enhances asset security and transparency through blockchain-enabled real-time tracking and management. The Investor Voting System empowers token holders with decision-making capabilities, ensuring that investment decisions are transparent and tamper-proof. Moreover, Anemoi utilizes smart contracts for Automated Profit Distribution, which aims to offer efficient and precise profit sharing among investors. This comprehensive approach may possibly increase investment liquidity and also maintains a transparent audit trail, enhancing investor trust and compliance.

Investors in Anemoi, through the AMK token, may benefit from the potential profits generated from projects like the innovative PCM Air Conditioning technology, which aims for substantial energy savings and environmental benefits. This model not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also offers investors a stake in potentially high-impact projects that are set to redefine industries. With its robust dividend system, Anemoi aims for a future where investments can potentially be profitable and also contribute to a sustainable global ecosystem, making it a leader in the evolving landscape of blockchain-based investments.

About AMK Token

Based on BEP20, AMK has a total supply of 100 million (i.e. 100,000,000). The AMK token distribution includes 29.5% for initial contributors, 15% each for treasury, liquidity, and foundation, 12.5% for ICO, 5% each for marketing and airdrops, and 3% for pre-sales. The AMK token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on May 21, 2024. Investors who are interested in AMK can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about AMK Token:

Official Website: https://anemoi.finance/

Contract: https://bscscan.com/token/0xdc76b8ea12f6f00461aa656e6fc93d22fba2417e

Twitter: https://x.com/anemoi2024

Telegram: https://t.me/Anemoi_official_community

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l Facebook

l LinkedIn

l Instagram

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209961

SOURCE: LBank