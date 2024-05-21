Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
WKN: 252092 | ISIN: US2283681060
21.05.2024
Crown Holdings, Inc.: Crown Holdings Celebrates International Women's Day 2024

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Embracing the inspire inclusion theme of International Women's Day 2024, several sites across our global network have spent the week celebrating the event locally:

  • In Peterborough, U.K., individual employees received personalized recognition for their accomplishments and contributions to their team.
  • In Valencia, Spain, female and male colleagues alike donned a IWD edition of a traditional Spanish scarf to show solidarity with one another.
  • In the Middle East, plants hosted round-table discussions focused on improving the female experience in the workforce.
  • In Kechnec, Slovakia and across other locations, employees gathered to watch our internal IWD webinars, focused on various topics aimed to empower women.

These activities represent just a few of the ways our teams are honoring the women within Crown. We are thrilled to see such positive action around IWD and are hopeful we can carry this momentum forward throughout this year and beyond.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

View original content here.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Crown Holdings, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Crown Holdings, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/crown-holdings-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Crown Holdings, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

