Manimal Tales Launches 'Daddy and Us': A New Personalized Father's Day Book That Celebrates the Seminal Moments of Fatherhood

SANFORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / Manimal Tales is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest personalized book, ' Daddy and Us ' just in time for Father's Day!

As Father's Day approaches, there's no better gift than a personalized book that tracks the seminal moments of fatherhood. Designed to be read aloud by children to their dads, ' Daddy and Us ' offers a unique and interactive experience that celebrates the bond between father and child.



From birth to age ten, the book captures all the key moments between a father and his children. From teaching the children to ride a bike and chasing super-villains in the park, to puppet shows in the dark and last minute craft projects, this personalized book gives the entire family a chance to relive all the cherished moments of fatherhood.



The book is also highly personalized, and allows for up to four children of various ages to be included in the book, with the names of the children appearing multiple times across each page. The unique format of the personalized book encourages each child to read a page of the book to their father, re-affirming their love for Dad. Whether it's a family of two or a bustling household of four, "Daddy and Us" ensures that every child's voice is heard and celebrated. It's also guaranteed to be loved by fathers and is the perfect gift for Father's Day.

One of the standout features of "Daddy and Us" is its stunning illustrations. Each page is brought to life with beautiful artwork that captures the love shared between fathers and their children. From playful moments to quiet bonding times, the illustrations in this special book for dads build a sense of joy to resonate with readers of all ages.

"We wanted to create a truly special customized book for Father's Day, something that celebrates the unique bond between dads and their kids," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "With its personalized touch and beautiful illustrations, 'Daddy and Us' is more than just a book - it's a perfect gift for Dads from their kids, and the perfect way for kids to say 'I love you' to fathers everywhere!"."

"Daddy and Us" is available now for purchase on the Manimal Tales website , as well as on the company's Etsy and Amazon stores.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into ourstories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime. Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

