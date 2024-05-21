WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Shares Key Discussion Points From Its FY 2023 Results Conference Call

Press Release: WISeKey Shares Key Discussion Points From Its FY 2023 Results Conference Call

Geneva, Switzerland -- May 21, 2024: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) innovations, operating as a holding company, shares key discussion points from its FY 2023 Results Conference Call held on May 21, 2024.

The call covered FY 2023 financial and operational results, as well as significant projects and strategic initiatives that WISeKey is executing to drive innovation and growth in 2024 and beyond, including steps taken towards transitioning into a recurring revenue business while maintaining operational efficiency and technological advancement.

Investors can access the archived webcast of the call at https://www.wisekey.com/wisekey-events/.

Holding Company Structure

WISeKey operates as a holding company of several distinctive operational companies, each covering a full spectrum of WISeKey-related technologies. This structure, established in 2022, is comprised of the following subsidiaries:

-- SEALSQ Corp: Formerly known as WISeKey Semiconductors, SEALSQ is a leader in semiconductor, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology development, and was listed on the Nasdaq in 2023 under the symbol LAES. -- WISeKey SA: Focuses on the Root of Trust and PKI segment. -- WISeSat.Space: Specializes in space technology using Picosatellites. -- WISe.ART: Dedicated to the Trusted Blockchain NFT segment.

Each subsidiary contributes meaningfully to the overall mission of WISeKey, operating independently with a specific focus on their particular area of R&D and expertise, while integrating their respective technologies into the WISeKey platform. This structure allows WISeKey to focus resources on the most promising opportunities and diversify revenue sources.

Financial Highlights for FY 2023, as compared to FY 2022:

-- Revenue growth: A 30% increase in revenue to $31 million. -- Gross profit: A $5 million improvement to $15 million, with a profit margin of 48%. -- R&D investments: Continued investments in developing the post-quantum chip and exploring new revenue streams. -- Robust balance sheet: Total assets of $48 million and a healthy cash position of $15 million at year-end 2023.

These results underscore the strength of WISeKey's business strategy and investments in the past year, as well as continued progress in growth initiatives.

Strategic Investments, Growth Initiatives and Major Projects Planned for 2024:

With 2024 being a transitional year, WISeKey continues to invest in new initiatives to increase revenues, improve profitability, expand geographic footprint and client base: all seeking to generate higher returns for shareholders.

-- SEALSQ Post-Quantum Chip: Developing a chip designed to withstand quantum computing attacks, ensuring future-proof security. -- OSAT Centers: Developing high-performance cybersecurity chip design and customization centers in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA to enhance production and customization capabilities. -- Project SEALCOIN: Introducing the hybrid payment and utility token with a Proof of Concept demonstration planned for mid-July 2024. -- WISeSat Constellation: Deploying a constellation of IoT satellites to expand global connectivity and secure data transmission. -- WISeID Advanced LLM Development: Ongoing development of advanced Large Language Models (LLMs) for cybersecurity and IoT, cementing WISeKey's leadership in Industry 4.5. -- Blockchain Tokenization: Expanding WISeART's platform into Web3. -- Smart Containers: Leveraging SEALSQ's asset tracking capabilities for smart containers. -- QUASAR Program: Investing in post-quantum resistant technology for semiconductors, with returns expected starting in 2025/2026.

Geographic Expansion

WISeKey has broadened its footprint in the competitive United States market by expanding its sales team and establishing key sales distribution agreements. The Company also announced plans to establish an OSAT Center in Arizona, expected to be operational by the end of 2025. This strategic decision leverages Arizona's prominent position in the global semiconductor industry and opens the door to numerous growth opportunities.

WISeKey's strategic investments and focused execution continue to drive improved financial performance and operational results. The company is well-positioned for long-term success, supporting customers across all subsidiaries and advancing technological innovation in the cybersecurity landscape.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on selling integrated solutions based on semiconductors, PKI, and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

