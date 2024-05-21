Regulatory approval enables entry of AlphaVac Mechanical Thrombectomy System in European market

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, today announced European CE Mark approval of the AlphaVac F1885 System for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the pulmonary arteries and for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE).

"The CE Mark represents a major step forward in enhancing patient care and safety for endovascular therapies in the EU, a market with a higher prevalence of PE when compared to the United States," said Laura Piccinini, AngioDynamics Senior Vice President/General Manager, Endovascular Therapies and International. "This designation allows us to broaden our reach and provide innovative solutions to more healthcare professionals treating patients diagnosed with PE on an increasingly global scale."

An estimated 435,000 PE events occur each year in the six largest European Union (EU) countries.1 Compared to the United States, the prevalence of PE is higher for those patients admitted to the emergency department in Europe, and European patients also had higher acuity and worse outcomes.2

The CE Mark for the AlphaVac F1885 System expands treatment options for healthcare professionals in the EU by offering a tool that helps reduce thrombus burden and improve right ventricular function in patients with PE.

In December 2023, AngioDynamics announced the completion of patient enrollment in its United States-based Acute Pulmonary Embolism Extraction Trial with the AlphaVac System (APEX-AV) study, a single-arm Investigational Device Exemption study that enrolled 122 patients with confirmed acute, intermediate-risk PE across 25 hospital-based sites to assess the AlphaVac F1885 System for the treatment of PE.

The APEX-AV trial showed a mean decrease in the RV/LV ratio from baseline to 48 hours post-procedure of 0.45 (significantly greater than the pre-defined performance goal of 0.12 (p 0.001)) and a Major Adverse Event (MAE) rate of 4.1% (significantly lower than the pre-defined performance goal of 25% (p 0.001)). The study also showed a 35.5% mean reduction in clot burden from baseline to 48 hours post-procedure3 and a mean procedure time of 37.2 minutes.3

About the AlphaVac F1885 System

The AlphaVac F1885 System is an emergent first-line device that is currently CE marked for the non-surgical removal of thromboemboli from the pulmonary arteries and for the treatment of PE. The System includes an ergonomic handle, an 18F cannula with an 85-degree angle, an obturator, and a waste bag assembly. The APEX-AV Study was designed to provide safety and efficacy data specific to PE. For risk information, visit https://bit.ly/Angio-risk-info.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics is a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body's vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life.

The Company's innovative technologies and devices are chosen by talented physicians in fast-growing healthcare markets to treat unmet patient needs. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

Safe Harbor

AngioDynamics, the AngioDynamics logo and AlphaVac are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of AngioDynamics, Inc., an affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

1 Willich SN, Chuang LH, van Hout B, Gumbs P, Jimenez D, Kroep S, Bauersachs R, Monreal M, Agnelli G, Cohen A. Pulmonary embolism in Europe Burden of illness in relationship to healthcare resource utilization and return to work. Thromb Res. 2018 Oct;170:181-191.

2 Germini F., Zarabi S., Eventov M., Turcotte M., Li M., de Wit K. Pulmonary embolism prevalence among emergency department cohorts: A systematic review and meta-analysis by country of study. Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis. 2022 Dec; 19(1):173-185

3 Data on file.

