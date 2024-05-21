Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Quest Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (FSE: DCR0) (formerly Canadian Palladium Resources Inc.) ("Quest Critical Metals" or the "Company") announces that it will not be proceeding with the proposed best efforts private placement offering, or the proposed concurrent non-brokered private placement, which were previously announced on May 1, 2024.

Quest Critical Metals Inc.

James Newall, President and CEO

T: (604) 639-4472

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/210032

SOURCE: Quest Critical Metals Inc.