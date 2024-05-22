KNVEY, Inc. Launches Revolutionary Digital Experience Platform to Enhance Business Interactions

KNVEY's new platform eliminates the need for numerous different software applications to create great Digital Experiences. With AI-assisted features like Digital Asset Management, Content Management, Forms, Sites, eCommerce and Guided Workflow in a single platform priced for small to mid-size businesses but able to scale to large enterprises, KNVEY makes you easier to do business with.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2024 / KNVEY, Inc., a leader in digital experience software solutions, is excited to announce the launch of KNVEY, a groundbreaking Digital Experience Platform designed to streamline business interactions for customers, employees, and partners. KNVEY is set to revolutionize the digital landscape with its comprehensive suite of features aimed at enhancing efficiency and engagement.

KNVEY stands out as a Digital Experience Platform that simplifies and enhances the way businesses operate and interact.

Key features and benefits of KNVEY include:

Digital Asset Management: Efficiently organize, manage, and distribute digital assets to streamline workflows.

Content Management: Create, manage, and deliver content seamlessly across multiple channels.

Product Information Management: Centralize and manage product information for improved accuracy and consistency.

B2B eCommerce: Facilitate seamless online transactions and enhance the purchasing experience for business clients.

Forms: Design and implement interactive forms to capture valuable data and streamline processes.

Sites: Build and manage professional websites with ease.

Portals: Create secure, user-friendly portals for employees, partners, and customers.

Guides: Develop interactive guides to support users and improve their experience.

Transforming Your Business Interactions

KNVEY is tailored to meet the needs of a diverse range of users, providing a unified platform that simplifies complex processes and enhances overall productivity. By integrating multiple functionalities into a single platform, KNVEY empowers businesses to create cohesive and engaging digital experiences.

KNVEY is Partnered With Leading Software Companies

KNVEY, Inc. has established key partnerships with industry leaders such as NetSuite, Salesforce, Adobe, Microsoft, and AWS. These collaborations enhance the platform's capabilities and ensure seamless integration with other essential business tools.

From the CEO of KNVEY

"We are thrilled to introduce KNVEY to the market," said Adam Knutson, CEO of KNVEY, Inc. "Our goal with KNVEY is to make it easier for businesses to interact with their customers, employees, and partners. This platform is designed to provide a seamless digital experience that drives efficiency and growth."

Availability and Pricing

KNVEY is available starting today, May 21, 2024. For pricing details and to learn more about how KNVEY can transform your business, visit our website at knvey.com or contact our sales team at sales@knvey.com.

About KNVEY, Inc.

KNVEY, Inc. is a pioneering software company dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive business success. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on customer satisfaction, KNVEY, Inc. continues to lead the way in digital transformation.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anna Knutson

Public Relations KNVEYer

KNVEY, Inc.

Email: anna@knvey.com

Phone: 612.868.3767

Website: knvey.com

