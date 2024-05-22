Booking.com Data Reveals Australian's Attitudes Towards Sustainable Travel

SYDNEY, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Booking.com releases new research, with insights gathered from more than 31,000 travellers including 1,000 from Australia, exploring the latest attitudes and priorities related to sustainable travel, revealing:

New data from the company's annual sustainable travel research reveals over half of Aussie travellers (54%) feel travelling more sustainably is important, but not a primary consideration when planning or booking travel

Almost two thirds of Aussies (67%) feel witnessing sustainable practices during their travels inspires them to be more sustainable

Almost half of Aussies (47%) believe governments hold the most potential for countering economic impacts of travel, and 40% thinking travel service providers hold the key to counteracting the environmental factors

"Whilst many Australian travellers have retained a sense of optimism and a desire to have a more positive impact, there is a critical opportunity for the industry to accelerate efforts to make those choices easier for everyone," says Todd Lacey, Regional Manager of Booking.com in Oceania.

"Regardless of where they are on their sustainability journey be it booking a hotel, holiday home, rental car, flight or attraction on Booking.com, we want to empower Aussie travellers to explore the world more responsibly by enabling them to make choices that reduce their environmental footprint without compromises. To support this, we have an opportunity to collaboratively accelerate efforts to make those choices easier for all while putting sustainability at the forefront of the way we travel."

Methodology

Research commissioned by Booking.com and independently conducted among a sample of 31,550 respondents across 34 countries and territories (including 1,000 from Australia). In order to participate in this survey, respondents had to be 18 years of age or older, had to have travelled at least once in the past 12 months and must be planning to travel in 2023, and be either the primary decision maker or involved in the decision making of their travel. The survey was taken online and took place in February 2024.

