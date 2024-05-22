

NEXIEZ-Fit elevator

TOKYO, May 22, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Iwao Oda) announced today that the NEXIEZ-Fit, an elevator that combines superior cost performance with carefully selected specifications, will be launched on May 23 for low-rise residential buildings for which there is high demand worldwide. In the ASEAN and Middle East regions and elsewhere, population growth associated with urbanization is driving demand for housing. Under these circumstances, utilizing the existing platform for the NEXIEZ-MRL Ver.2, the company's overseas core elevator model designed for premium sectors such as luxury hotels and office buildings, MEBS has succeeded in shortening the construction period*1 by reviewing shipping patterns to improve the efficiency of installation work and reducing the amount of welding work at the site, while maintaining safety and reliability.In addition, user safety, security, and convenience can be further enhanced by connecting the NEXIEZ-Fit to M's BRIDGE*2, a global remote-maintenance service that continuously monitors and inspects elevators and analyzes the resulting data.*1 Compared to NEXIEZ-MRL Ver.2 elevator.*2 A maintenance contract is required. Please consult our local agent to check whether this feature is applicable.Sales Details- Product Name: NEXIEZ-Fit- Usage: Passenger- Capacity: 450 to 630 kg (6-8 persons)- Speed: 1.0 m/s- Price: By quote- Manufacturer: Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd. (Kingdom of Thailand, AMEC)NEXIEZ and M's BRIDGE are registered trademark of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (except in certain regions).Overview of AMEC- Company Name: Mitsubishi Elevator Asia Co., Ltd.- Location: Amata City, Chonburi, Kingdom of Thailand- Representative: Masaaki Arikawa - President- Capital: 1,151.5 million Thai Baht (4.79 billion JPY)- Ownership: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation: 100%- Established: May 1991- Employees: Approx.1,400 (As of March 2023)Customer InquiriesCorporate Planning Department, Global Business GroupMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporationbod.inquiry@rk.MitsubishiElectric.co.jpMedia InquiriesCorporate Communication DivisionMitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporationa_meltec-kouhou@meltec.co.jpPress Release: http://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20240522en.pdfSource: Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions CorporationCopyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.