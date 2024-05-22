Digital China's Guo Wei Shares 'China's Sample' of Global Digital Innovation with London Business School

LONDON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21st, at the invitation of London Business School (LBS), Guo Wei, Chairman of Digital China, participated in the esteemed "Managing the Digital Organization" lecture, engaging with a cohort of prospective business leaders. Focusing on the trending topics of 'Artificial Intelligence' and 'Digital Transformation', he imparted the digital philosophy and practices of Chinese enterprises amidst the digital civilization era.

Digital China, a prominent player in China's digital economy, has harnessed over two decades of deep involvement in the nation's information industry to embrace the power of digitization. This has culminated in what Guo Wei refers to as 'China's Vibrant Blueprint for Digital Transformation', carving a distinctive path of digital metamorphosis. Notably, Digital China's transformation narrative has been incorporated into LBS's esteemed case library, underscoring its significance as a teaching instrument.

In his lecture, Guo Wei emphasized that the digital economy now constitutes the backbone of supply, with digital technology emerging as the paramount catalyst for economic expansion. The hastening pace of global digitization propels us into an epoch of digital civilization. For multinational corporations, digital strategies have escalated to the status of corporate strategy, and the amassing of data assets constitutes the pivotal lever for business innovation. Amidst this evolution, AI-fueled digital-cloud integration signifies a disruptive technological innovation, poised to invigorate the global landscape. Digital China feels honored to reprise its role in elite international business school case repositories, thereby contributing insights to academia. This recognition signifies that Chinese enterprises' digital and AI acumen resonates globally, exemplifying world-class practices.

Professor Julian Birkinshaw, Vice Dean and Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship at LBS, remarked, "As a global institution, we constantly seek out exemplary cases worldwide. Digital China was chosen not solely due to its prominence in China but also its sophisticated implementation of digital technologies, demonstrating adaptability and offering invaluable insights to our students about the contemporary business milieu. The story of Digital China encapsulates Mr. Guo Wei's philosophy - digitization transcends being a mere process; it embodies the existential rationale for companies. This philosophy underpins our decision to feature Digital China in our case studies."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2419014/Digital_China_s_Guo_Wei_Professor_Julian_Birkinshaw.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/digital-chinas-guo-wei-shares-chinas-sample-of-global-digital-innovation-with-london-business-school-302152277.html