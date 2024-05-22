Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2024) - Tiny Ltd. (TSXV: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company, today announced that it will report financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

About Tiny Ltd.

Tiny is a leading technology holding company with a strategy of acquiring majority stakes in wonderful businesses. Tiny has three core business segments, Beam, WeCommerce and Dribbble, with other standalone businesses including a private equity investment fund.

Beam, and its subsidiary companies, including MetaLab, helps start-ups to Fortune 500 companies to design, build and ship premium digital products for both mobile and web. The Company's capabilities as an end-to-end product partner provide clients with intimate insight into end-user behavior, allowing for a thorough, strategy-led approach to product design, engineering, brand positioning and marketing.

WeCommerce provides merchants with a suite of ecommerce software tools to start and grow their online store. Our family of companies and brands include Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Archetype, Foursixty, Stamped, KnoCommerce, Clean Canvas and Orbit Apps. As one of Shopify's first partners since 2010, WeCommerce is focused on building, acquiring and investing in leading technology businesses operating in the Shopify partner ecosystem.

Dribbble is a creative network and community that design professionals use to meet, collaborate, and showcase their work. Dribbble also hosts an online marketplace for graphics, fonts, templates, and other digital assets.

Other standalone businesses include several software and internet companies and the operation of a private equity fund where the Company serves as the general partner (the "Tiny Fund"). The Tiny Fund commenced operations in August 2020 and has total committed capital of US$150 million.

For more about Tiny, please visit https://www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For more information about the Company, please contact:

David Charron

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 416-418-3881

Email: david@tiny.com

