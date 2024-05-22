Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2024 | 06:10
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Deenova enters Belgian market with tender win at AZ Saint Lucas Hospital

MILAN, Italy, May 22, 2024, the European leader in pharmacy automation, is thrilled to announce its successful tender win at AZ Saint Lucas Hospitalin Brugge, facilitated by its business partner, Robapharma. This milestone marks Deenova's entry into the Belgian market and underscores its ongoing commitment to international expansion. Deenovais now present in over 100 hospitals across nine European countries.

The collaboration with AZ Saint Lucas Hospitalexemplifies Deenova's dedication to advancing medication safety through cutting-edge technology. By implementing Deenova's latest modular AIDE automation solutions, AZ Saint Lucas Hospital will enhance its pharmacy operations, ensuring higher accuracy, improved patient safety, and increased efficiency in medication management.

"Entering the Belgian market is a pivotal step for us," said Marco D'Incà, Solution Design and Product Development Manager at Deenova. "We are excited to bring our innovative solutions to Belgium with Robapharmaand look forward to a fruitful partnership with AZ Saint Lucas Hospital. This is the first of a series of promising projects in the country."

Belgium is one of the most advanced countries in terms of medication safety and traceability. The new royal decree outlining guidelines for good hospital pharmacy practices mandates that medication for inpatients should be dispensed in single-dose packaging, and requires traceability for all medicines and implantable medical devices.

Dr. Vermeire, Adjunct Medical Director and Head of Pharmacy at AZ Saint Lucas Hospital, commented, "We are excited to integrate Deenova's advanced pharmacy automation solutions into our hospital. This partnership will not only streamline our medication dispensing processes but also significantly enhance the safety and personalization of patient care. We believe that this collaboration represents a major advancement in our commitment to healthcare excellence."

AZ Saint Lucas Hospitalis a leading healthcare institution in Belgium, dedicated to providing high-quality medical care and innovative treatments. With a focus on patient-centered care, AZ Saint Lucas Hospital employs advanced technology and practices to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

For the past 20 years, Deenovahas been at the forefront of pharmacy automation and patient-specific unit dose supply systems, revolutionizing medication management in hospitals and healthcare facilities worldwide. Headquartered in Piacenza, Italy, Deenovacontinues to grow, driven by a steadfast commitment to enhancing patient safety and healthcare efficiency. More information on www.deenova.com.

Contacts:

Christophe Jaffuel, c.jaffuel@deenova.com,

Martina Buccianti, m.buccianti@deenova.com, +39 0523785311

Photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03993e7-546c-40e3-bd50-35608024f69f


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.