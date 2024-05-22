IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB Broadcasts the Annual General Meeting Live

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2024 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA) Gothenburg, Sweden, May 22, 2024 - IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that the company's annual general meeting will be broadcast live on YouTube.

The broadcast will take place provided that a decision to broadcast the meeting is made by the annual general meeting. The meeting starts today, May 22 at 17:00 CEST, and the broadcast is expected to commence shortly thereafter, if a decision is made.

The broadcast can be accessed through the following link:

https://youtube.com/live/1MtKwCnyYr0?feature=share

For more information

Viktor Siewertz, CFO

Phone: +46 727 10 70 70

E-mail: viktor.siewertz@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative therapies targeting all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company has its origin in Nobel Laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a connection between the brain's neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesdopetam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation toward Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), is currently in Phase IIb, being evaluated for its effect on balance and fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. In addition, the company is also progressing the three preclinical programs IRL757 (financially supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation), IRL942, and IRL1117 towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

