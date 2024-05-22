Anzeige
Mittwoch, 22.05.2024
Die Wachstumsgeschichte: Analysten sehen kurzfristige +37 %-Chance bei diesem europäischen Marktführer
WKN: 854943 | ISIN: BE0003565737
Tradegate
21.05.24
19:52 Uhr
68,84 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.05.2024 | 08:10
KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 13 May 2024 and 17 May 2024, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price
13-05-2024 75 000 € 5 150 272 € 68.67 € 68.28 € 69.12
14-05-2024 75 000 € 5 164 020 € 68.85 € 68.24 € 69.18
15-05-2024 75 000 € 5 232 592 € 69.77 € 68.88 € 70.02
16-05-2024 100 000 € 6 785 400 € 67.85 € 65.72 € 70.98
17-05-2024 53 388 € 3 627 132 € 67.94 € 67.40 € 68.38

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 16 159 766 on 17 May 2024, for a total consideration of € 974 999 872.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment

  • 20240522-pb-buyback-en (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1c03c82-1db8-46d1-a954-1562ccaa3929)

