The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 22.05.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 22.05.2024Aktien1 CA16550A1075 Chesswood Group Ltd.2 CA7751091017 Rogers Communications Inc. CL A3 CA74161F4033 Prime Dividend Corp.4 GB0008976119 The Character Group PLC5 CA00379L3048 AbraSilver Resource Corp.6 US16934Q8024 Chimera Investment Corp.7 CA72750P6003 PlantX Life Inc.8 CA8949431099 Trenchant Technologies Capital Corp.Anleihen/ETP1 US00130HCK95 The AES Corp.2 US63938CAN83 Navient Corp.3 US85205TAK60 Spirit Aerosystems Inc.4 DE000DW6ADJ0 DZ BANK AG5 CA34527ACY43 Ford Credit Canada Co.6 CA34527ACX69 Ford Credit Canada Co.7 XS2825485852 MSD Netherlands Capital B.V.8 US00108WAT71 AEP Texas Inc.9 US00108WAS98 AEP Texas Inc.10 US10373QBY52 BP Capital Markets America Inc.11 US10373QBZ28 BP Capital Markets America Inc.12 US10373QCA67 BP Capital Markets America Inc.13 US20030NEH08 Comcast Corp.14 US036752BA01 Elevance Health Inc.15 US036752AY95 Elevance Health Inc.16 US036752AZ60 Elevance Health Inc.17 US29364GAQ64 Entergy Corp.18 XS2819075578 Industrial & Commercial Bank of China19 XS2825485183 MSD Netherlands Capital B.V.20 XS2825486231 MSD Netherlands Capital B.V.21 XS2825486074 MSD Netherlands Capital B.V.22 US67021CAV90 NSTAR Electric Co.23 XS2825597656 OI European Group B.V.24 US20030NEJ63 Comcast Corp.25 DE000HLB57S7 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale26 CH1327686056 Cardano ADA Staking by Liqwid ETP