Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 May 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 21st of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7360 GBP1.4860 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7180 GBP1.4720 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7276 GBP1.4787

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,223,159 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,565 1.7220 XDUB 08:42:01 00028911785TRDU1 3,552 1.7220 XDUB 08:51:07 00028911871TRDU1 618 1.7220 XDUB 08:51:07 00028911870TRDU1 1,978 1.7200 XDUB 09:42:52 00028912263TRDU1 526 1.7180 XDUB 09:44:02 00028912264TRDU1 912 1.7180 XDUB 09:44:02 00028912267TRDU1 1,500 1.7180 XDUB 09:44:02 00028912266TRDU1 1,500 1.7180 XDUB 09:44:02 00028912265TRDU1 4,557 1.7340 XDUB 10:29:10 00028912622TRDU1 1,470 1.7200 XDUB 10:58:41 00028912835TRDU1 854 1.7200 XDUB 10:58:42 00028912836TRDU1 2,184 1.7280 XDUB 12:04:58 00028913041TRDU1 980 1.7300 XDUB 12:26:14 00028913122TRDU1 1,446 1.7300 XDUB 12:26:14 00028913121TRDU1 4,599 1.7300 XDUB 12:39:41 00028913167TRDU1 2,230 1.7340 XDUB 13:24:33 00028913352TRDU1 2,337 1.7340 XDUB 13:24:33 00028913351TRDU1 443 1.7340 XDUB 14:14:39 00028913597TRDU1 2,188 1.7340 XDUB 14:14:39 00028913596TRDU1 3,992 1.7340 XDUB 14:14:39 00028913595TRDU1 2,436 1.7300 XDUB 14:31:51 00028913843TRDU1 1,017 1.7280 XDUB 14:41:37 00028913985TRDU1 1,196 1.7280 XDUB 14:41:37 00028913984TRDU1 2,220 1.7220 XDUB 15:12:19 00028914786TRDU1 2,299 1.7240 XDUB 15:24:05 00028914941TRDU1 1,014 1.7240 XDUB 15:36:45 00028915147TRDU1 1,339 1.7240 XDUB 15:36:45 00028915146TRDU1 2,427 1.7280 XDUB 15:49:29 00028915309TRDU1 4,403 1.7260 XDUB 15:54:22 00028915475TRDU1 1,378 1.7260 XDUB 15:54:22 00028915474TRDU1 649 1.7260 XDUB 15:54:22 00028915473TRDU1 729 1.7260 XDUB 15:54:22 00028915472TRDU1 3,462 1.7360 XDUB 16:23:49 00028916290TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,300 1.4860 XLON 13:02:38 00028913231TRDU1 1,462 1.4800 XLON 13:24:33 00028913350TRDU1 3,308 1.4840 XLON 13:50:03 00028913490TRDU1 54 1.4800 XLON 14:14:39 00028913598TRDU1 478 1.4800 XLON 14:31:50 00028913838TRDU1 3,322 1.4800 XLON 14:31:50 00028913839TRDU1 495 1.4800 XLON 14:31:50 00028913840TRDU1 3,212 1.4800 XLON 14:31:50 00028913841TRDU1 2,316 1.4800 XLON 14:31:50 00028913842TRDU1 40 1.4720 XLON 14:41:37 00028913981TRDU1 1,310 1.4720 XLON 14:41:37 00028913982TRDU1 269 1.4720 XLON 14:41:37 00028913983TRDU1 3,562 1.4740 XLON 15:54:22 00028915471TRDU1 101 1.4720 XLON 15:54:22 00028915480TRDU1 3,757 1.4720 XLON 15:54:22 00028915482TRDU1 2,890 1.4720 XLON 15:54:27 00028915487TRDU1 5,124 1.4820 XLON 16:24:36 00028916301TRDU1

