Syensqo SA: Participation Notification by BlackRock Inc.

Participation notification by BlackRock Inc.

Brussels, Belgium - May 22, 2024 - 8:30 CEST

According to Belgian transparency legislation (Law of May 2, 2007), BlackRock Inc. (12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL, UK) recently sent Syensqo the following transparency notifications indicating that it crossed the threshold of 3%. Here is the summary of the moves:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total May 14, 2024 3.00% 0.58% 3.58% May 15, 2024 2.99% 0.57% 3.57%

The latest notification, dated May 17, 2024, contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: Holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notified by: BlackRock Inc.: A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Date on which the threshold is crossed: May 15, 2024

Threshold of direct voting rights crossed: 3% downwards

Denominator: 105,876,417

Additional information: The disclosure obligation arose due to voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock, Inc. going below 3%.

3%. Persons subject to the notification requirement: see file attached





Transparency notifications and the full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held is available on the Investor Relations Section of Syensqo's website.



About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

