Great Success in Europe: TXOne Networks Listed by Siemens for WinCC

Stellar Endpoint Security Solution Now Among Compatible Ancillary Products

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands and TAIPEI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks, a pioneer in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, has been officially recognized by Siemens as a compatible ancillary product for WinCC. The renowned endpoint security solution, Stellar, now features on the compatibility list. TXOne Networks is readily accessible through Siemens' established compatibility tool.

Christophe Strauven, VP Sales Europe at TXOne Networks, expressed his enthusiasm: "This marks a significant achievement for TXOne in Europe and underscores the dedication of our European subsidiary and its personnel to maintain direct engagement with industry leaders. We are immensely proud of our inclusion in Siemens' prestigious listings, as it not only validates the reliability of our products but also highlights the fruitful collaboration between our companies."

The official listing streamlines the process for our mutual customers to safeguard their OT environments, ensuring that Stellar can be seamlessly integrated into Siemens machines without obstacles. Moreover, customers can now directly engage with Siemens support for any assistance they may require. Recognition, integration, and simplification are the cornerstones of our collaboration with Siemens, and this announcement heralds substantial benefits for both parties.

Follow TXOne Networks on Blog, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments. TXOne Networks works together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices using a real-time, defense-in-depth approach. www.txone.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/great-success-in-europe-txone-networks-listed-by-siemens-for-wincc-302152461.html