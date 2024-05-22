Scientists in China have fabricated a prototype of a PV system integrating phase change materials, a thermoelectric generator and thermal collectors. The three technologies are intended to cool the solar panel and increase its power generation efficiency. Scientists at Tianjin Chengjian University in China have fabricated an experimental photovoltaic device that integrates three different technologies aimed at improving its performance - a phase change material (PCM), a thermoelectric (TEG) generator, and thermal collector (T) devices. PCMs can absorb, store, and release large amounts of latent ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...