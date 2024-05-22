Amp Energy is pushing "full steam ahead" on the development of a green hydrogen production facility with up to 10 GW of electrolyzer capacity in South Australia, after finalizing commercial agreements for the multimillion-dollar project. From pv magazine Australia Amp Energy and Australian miner Iron Road said they have executed binding transaction documents that pave the way for the development of a green hydrogen and ammonia production facility on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula. The Cape Hardy Advanced Fuels project, which will provide production at scale with up to 10 GW of planned electrolyzer ...

