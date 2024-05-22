OrganOx Ltd, a world-leading medical technology company developing innovative solutions for organ preservation prior to transplantation, and for the treatment of acute organ failure, is proud to announce the official opening of a new 18,000 square-foot global research, development, and production headquarters in Oxford, UK. Originally spun out from the University of Oxford in 2008, OrganOx developed the world's first normothermic liver perfusion device, the metra®. The metra® launched across Europe in 2018 and in the U.S. in 2022 and has gained rapid market adoption since, enabling more organ transplants, eradicating night-time operating, and improving patient outcomes.

"Our new facility opening is a major milestone, providing OrganOx stakeholders access to world-class facilities and technologies as we work together in ways that were simply not possible previously," said Craig Marshall, CEO. "We are proud to be a growing member of the Oxford business and scientific community, and I am greatly looking forward to broader collaborations with commercial and clinical partners."

Prof. Peter Friend, FMedSci, Chief Medical Officer, and Co-Founder of OrganOx, commented, "We are all excited about what the future holds for OrganOx as we continue to push the scientific and clinical boundaries with technology-based solutions designed to improve the lives of patients experiencing acute or chronic organ failure. This remarkable new facility will support us in that mission for many years to come."

"Peter and I, surgeon and engineer, could scarcely imagine a day like this when we first began collaborating in an Oxford University laboratory more than 20 years ago," said Prof. Constantin Coussios, OBE FREng FMedSci, Chief Technology Officer, and Co-Founder of OrganOx. "It is truly remarkable and a testament to the dedication and efforts of a great many researchers, engineers, transplant surgeons, staff, customers, patients, and business partners, whom we celebrate on this occasion."

About OrganOx

OrganOx is a commercial stage UK-based medical device company with a focus on the therapeutic applications of isolated organ perfusion, spun out of the University of Oxford in 2008. Its first product, the OrganOx metra® normothermic liver machine perfusion system, has been used to support more than 4,000 liver transplant operations globally, optimising the use of donated organs by enabling assessment of the quality of livers as well as longer preservation durations. Other therapeutic applications, including in kidney transplantation, are in development. Learn more at www.organox.com.

